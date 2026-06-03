Tom Lee's Fundstrat Capital Announces May 2026 Rebalance for Granny Shots Large Cap ETFs

Fundstrat Granny Shots US Large Cap ETF (NYSE Arca: GRNY) ranks among the fastest-growing actively managed large-cap equity ETF launches with more than $4.4 billion in assets under management.¹

Fundstrat Granny Shots US Large Cap & Income ETF (NYSE Arca: GRNI) pairs the thematic equity holdings of flagship GRNY with an actively managed options overlay designed to generate monthly income.

NEW YORK, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fundstrat Capital, the New York–based investment management firm led by Chief Investment Officer Thomas "Tom" Lee announced the completion of the May 2026 quarterly rebalance for the Fundstrat Granny Shots US Large Cap ETF (NYSE Arca: GRNY). With more than $4.4 billion in assets under management (AUM) as of June 1, 2026, GRNY is among the fastest-growing actively managed large-cap equity ETF launches in U.S. history. The rebalance added 6 names and removed 3, tilting the portfolio toward quality, durable growth, and defensive resilience heading into what Fundstrat Capital views as a challenging but ultimately constructive year for equities.

May 2026 Rebalance Summary

"Every quarter, we revisit our key macro themes and tactical style allocations and identify the strongest stocks to reflect these real-time updated views. We are executing this rebalance to dynamically adapt Granny Shots to the fast-changing world and market conditions," said Thomas "Tom" Lee, Chief Investment Officer of Fundstrat Capital. "For this particular rebalance, our macro, quantitative, and fundamental analysis resulted in 6 additions and 3 deletions. Our evidence-based research points to a challenging but ultimately constructive 2026 for equities and we keep this timing in mind when we rebalance."

May 2026 Rebalance Summary

Additions: CF, LLY, NOW, ORCL, PM, UNH

Deletions: AMGN, CVX, PPG

The rebalance reflects updated positioning across Fundstrat Capital's proprietary Granny Shots investment framework, which identifies large-cap equities positioned to benefit from multiple structural themes spanning macroeconomic trends, monetary policy, demographics, behavioral shifts, and technology adoption.

Fundstrat Capital is the asset management affiliate of Tom Lee's research platform, Fundstrat Global Advisors, the institutional research firm Lee co-founded. Fundstrat Capital issues and manages the Granny Shots ETF suite, which includes GRNY, GRNI, and GRNJ. Each fund is listed on NYSE Arca.

The Granny Shots strategy combines Fundstrat's top-down macroeconomic research with bottom-up quantitative screening. To qualify for the portfolio, a security must appear in at least two of Fundstrat's seven fundamental investment themes, a dual-signal methodology that targets positions supported by multiple potential tailwinds. The portfolio is equally weighted and rebalanced quarterly.

The Seven Granny Shots Themes

The Granny Shots portfolio is constructed from securities appearing in at least two of the following seven themes.

Shorter-term themes

Style Tilt: Positioning aligned with leading style factors (e.g., value vs. growth) in the current regime.

Seasonality: Calendar-based positioning informed by historical monthly and quarterly return patterns.

PMI Recovery: Positioning for a rebound in the Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), favoring cyclical exposure tied to manufacturing and services activity.

Longer-term themes

Millennials: Companies positioned to benefit from the consumer, housing, and investing behaviors of the largest U.S. generation.

Global Labor Supply: Companies positioned for persistent labor scarcity, including beneficiaries of automation, robotics, and productivity-enhancing technology.

Energy & Cybersecurity: The physical energy infrastructure powering the modern economy and the cybersecurity layer that protects it.

Easing Financial Conditions: Transition in monetary policy, rate adjustments, and more accommodative credit conditions.

The Granny Shots ETF Suite

Fundstrat Granny Shots US Large Cap ETF (NYSE Arca: GRNY) — Flagship thematic large-cap U.S. equity strategy. AUM: $4.4 billion.

Fundstrat Granny Shots US Large Cap & Income ETF (NYSE Arca: GRNI) — Holds the same core equity positions as GRNY and adds an actively managed options overlay designed to generate monthly income distributions. AUM: $50 million.

Fundstrat Granny Shots US Small- & Mid-Cap ETF (NYSE Arca: GRNJ) — Applies the Granny Shots framework to small- and mid-cap U.S. equities. AUM: $498 million.

Why Investors Are Allocating to Granny Shots

Since its November 7, 2024 inception, GRNY has reached more than $4.4 billion in AUM as of June 1, 2026. The fund is among the fastest-growing actively managed large-cap equity ETF launches in U.S. history. We believe the fund's rapid growth reflects investor demand for translating Fundstrat's thematic research into a systematic, actively managed equity strategy.

The Granny Shots ETF suite, which includes GRNY, GRNI, and GRNJ, gives investors a research-driven toolkit spanning market capitalizations and income preferences. To learn more, visit grannyshots.com.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Granny Shots ETF (GRNY)?

GRNY (NYSE Arca: GRNY) is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (ETF) that uses Fundstrat Capital's proprietary thematic investment framework to identify large-cap U.S. equities positioned at the intersection of multiple macroeconomic and fundamental tailwinds.

Where does GRNY trade?

GRNY trades on NYSE Arca under the ticker symbol GRNY. GRNI and GRNJ also trade on NYSE Arca.

Who manages the Granny Shots ETFs?

The Granny Shots ETF suite is issued by Fundstrat Capital, led by Chief Investment Officer Thomas "Tom" Lee. The funds are a series of Tidal Trust III and are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

How does the Granny Shots strategy select stocks?

A security must appear in at least two of Fundstrat's seven investment themes to qualify for the portfolio. This dual-signal methodology combines top-down macro research with bottom-up quantitative screening. The portfolio is equally weighted and rebalanced quarterly.

What are the seven Granny Shots themes?

Style Tilt, Seasonality, PMI Recovery, Millennials, Global Labor Supply, Energy & Cybersecurity, and Easing Financial Conditions.

How often does GRNY rebalance?

GRNY rebalances quarterly. The most recent rebalance is the May 2026 rebalance announced in this release.

What is GRNY's inception date?

November 7, 2024.

What is the difference between GRNY and GRNI?

GRNY provides pure thematic equity exposure to the Granny Shots strategy. GRNI holds the same core equity positions as GRNY and adds an actively managed options overlay designed to generate monthly income distributions.

What is the total AUM of Fundstrat Capital?

As of June 1, 2026, Fundstrat Capital manages approximately $5.02 billion across the Granny Shots ETF suite. GRNY accounts for approximately $4.4 billion of that total.

¹ Source: Morningstar and FactSet as of May 19, 2026; data includes actively managed U.S. large-cap equity ETFs.

About Fundstrat Capital

Fundstrat Capital is a New York–based investment management firm (registered investment adviser) led by Chief Investment Officer Thomas "Tom" Lee, specializing in thematic, research-driven equity strategies. The firm applies in-depth macroeconomic, industry, and market trend analysis to develop actively managed investment solutions for a broad range of investors. Tom Lee is widely recognized for his market research, macro commentary, and pioneering work in thematic investing across equities and digital assets.

Headquarters: New York, NY

Chief Investment Officer: Thomas "Tom" Lee

ETF Suite: GRNY, GRNI, GRNJ (NYSE Arca)

Total AUM: $5.02 billion as of June 1, 2026

Distributor: Foreside Fund Services, LLC

To learn more, visit fundstratcapital.com.

GRNY holdings and performance: grannyshots.com/grny

GRNJ holdings and performance: grannyshots.com/grnj

GRNI holdings and performance: grannyshots.com/grni

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The principal risks of investing in the Fund are summarized below. As with any investment, there is a risk that you could lose all or a portion of your investment in the Fund. Some or all of these risks may adversely affect the Fund's net asset value per share ("NAV"), trading price, yield, total return, and/or ability to meet its investment objective. For more information about the risks of investing in the Fund, see the section in the Fund's Prospectus titled "Additional Information About the Fund — Principal Risks of Investing in the Fund."

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Equity Market Risk. Common stocks are generally exposed to greater risk than other types of securities, such as preferred stock and debt obligations, because common stockholders generally have inferior rights to receive payment from specific issuers.

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Large-Capitalization Investing. The securities of large-capitalization companies may be relatively mature compared to smaller companies and therefore subject to slower growth during times of economic expansion. Large-capitalization companies may also be unable to respond quickly to new competitive challenges, such as changes in technology and consumer tastes.

Derivatives Risk. Derivatives are financial instruments that derive value from the underlying reference asset or assets, such as stocks, bonds, or funds (including ETFs), interest rates or indexes. The Fund's investments in derivatives may pose risks in addition to, and greater than, those associated with directly investing in securities or other ordinary investments, including risk related to the market, imperfect correlation with underlying investments or the Fund's other portfolio holdings, higher price volatility, lack of availability, counterparty risk, liquidity, valuation and legal restrictions.

Distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC. Foreside is not related to Tidal or Fundstrat.

SOURCE Fundstrat Capital