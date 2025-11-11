Tom Lee's Fundstrat Capital Announces Two New Granny Shots ETFs -- GRNJ and GRNI -- Expected to Soon Commence Trading on NYSE Arca

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fundstrat Capital today announced that the Fundstrat Granny Shots US Small- & Mid-Cap ETF ("SMID Granny") (NYSE: GRNJ) and the Fundstrat Granny Shots US Large Cap & Income ETF ("Granny Income") (NYSE: GRNI) are expected to commence trading soon on NYSE Arca. These two new ETFs broaden and strengthen Fundstrat's Granny Shots ETF family, adding a SMID and an income-oriented product, providing investors with enhanced ways to invest in Fundstrat's thematic and super-cycle focused investment products.

The announcement follows the strong performance of Fundstrat Capital's flagship ETF, the Fundstrat Granny Shots US Large Cap ETF (NYSE: GRNY) delivering 30.12% year-to-date performance versus the S&P 500's 17.52%, an outperformance of 1,260 basis points and surpassed $3.65 billion in assets under management (AUM) as of October 31, 20251

"Granny Shots has resonated with investors, evidenced by the astounding surge in AUM, and now our expanded offerings offer complementary ways to invest in our thematic-focused and evidence-based investment products," said Thomas "Tom" Lee, CIO and Lead Portfolio Manager at Fundstrat Capital. "We will continue to provide weekly commentary and video to our ETF holders so that our investment process and rationale remain clear and understandable."

The Fundstrat Granny Shots US Small- & Mid-Cap ETF (NYSE: GRNJ) seeks long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of U.S. small- and mid-cap equities. GRNJ combines Fundstrat's macro and thematic analysis with quantitative stock screening, targeting companies aligned with at least two key investment themes. Benchmarking the Russell 2500, GRNJ offers exposure to high-conviction small- and mid-cap names positioned for long-term capital appreciation.

"Our goal has always been to create products that reflect Fundstrat's core beliefs and commitment to evidence-based research," said John Bai, Co-Founder & Managing Partner at Fundstrat. "We're grateful for the continued trust from our investors and remain dedicated to providing the insights and partnership they rely on to navigate today's market environment."

The Fundstrat Granny Shots US Large Cap & Income ETF (NYSE: GRNI) seeks to provide income by applying an options-based income overlay to the underlying holdings of Fundstrat's flagship ETF, the Fundstrat Granny Shots US Large Cap ETF (NYSE: GRNY). GRNI combines the Granny Shots macro-thematic stock selection framework with an actively managed options strategy designed to generate additional income while maintaining large-cap U.S. equity exposure.

"GRNY's first-year performance underscores the value of a disciplined, research-driven process," said Ken Xuan, Co-Portfolio Manager at Fundstrat Capital. "GRNJ applies that same methodology to small- and mid-cap opportunities through the Granny Shots stock-selection strategy."

The Fundstrat Granny Shots strategy, grounded in Fundstrat's evidence-based research, identifies the macro forces shaping markets and applies them through a disciplined, rules-based investment approach. By integrating longer-term structural drivers with shorter-term tactical factors, the strategy seeks to deliver long-term capital appreciation. The term "granny shot" refers to an unconventional basketball free throw style, often a more fundamentally sound way to shoot a free throw. For the Funds, it represents Fundstrat Capital's distinct research process.

1The performance data quoted represents past performance and is no guarantee of future results. Investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor's shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data quoted. View standardized performance at https://grannyshots.com/performance/ . Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and may trade at a discount or premium to NAV. Shares are not individually redeemable from the Fund and may only be acquired or redeemed from the fund in creation units. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

About the Granny Shots Strategy

The Granny Shots stock selection strategy is Fundstrat Capital's thematic and research-driven approach to equity selection. It incorporates a top-down assessment of macroeconomic, demographic, and business-cycle trends alongside a bottom-up quantitative screening process.

The strategy uses a set of longer-term and shorter-term investment themes to guide stock selection. Longer-term themes include millennials, global labor supply, energy and cybersecurity, and easing financial conditions. Shorter-term themes include style tilt, seasonality, and PMI recovery. Companies considered for inclusion in a Granny Shots portfolio must demonstrate alignment with at least two of these themes.

About Fundstrat Capital

Fundstrat Capital is an investment management firm led by Chief Investment Officer Thomas "Tom" Lee, specializing in thematic, research-driven equity strategies. The firm applies in-depth macroeconomic, industry, and market trend analysis to develop actively managed investment solutions for a broad range of investors.

Russell 2500 Index: measures the performance of the 2,500 smallest companies in the Russell 3000® Index, representing small- and mid-capitalization U.S. equities.

BEFORE INVESTING, YOU SHOULD CAREFULLY CONSIDER THE FUND'S INVESTMENT OBJECTIVES, RISKS, CHARGES, AND EXPENSES. THIS AND OTHER INFORMATION IS CONTAINED IN THE PROSPECTUS, WHICH CAN BE ACCESSED AT GRANNYSHOTS.COM/FUND-DOCUMENTS/ OR BY CALLING (212) 293-7132. PLEASE READ THE PROSPECTUS CAREFULLY BEFORE INVESTING.

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible.

The principal risks of investing in the Fund are summarized below. As with any investment, there is a risk that you could lose all or a portion of your investment in the Fund. Some or all of these risks may adversely affect the Fund's net asset value per share ("NAV"), trading price, yield, total return, and/or ability to meet its investment objective. For more information about the risks of investing in the Fund, see the section in the Fund's Prospectus titled "Additional Information About the Fund-Principal Risks of Investing in the Fund."

Equity Market Risk. Common stocks are generally exposed to greater risk than other types of securities, such as preferred stock and debt obligations, because common stockholders generally have inferior rights to receive payment from specific issuers.

Models and Data Risk. The composition of the Fund's portfolio is heavily dependent on investment models developed by the Sub-Adviser as well as information and data supplied by third parties ("Models and Data"). When Models and Data prove to be incorrect or incomplete, any decisions made in reliance thereon may lead to the inclusion or exclusion of securities from the Fund's portfolio that would have been excluded or included had the Models and Data been correct and complete.

Operational Risk. The Fund is subject to risks arising from various operational factors, including, but not limited to, human error, processing and communication errors of the Fund's service providers, counter parties or other third-parties, failed or inadequate processes and technology or systems failures. The Fund relies on third-parties for a range of services, including custody.

New Fund Risk. The Fund is a recently organized management investment company with no operating history. As a result, prospective investors do not have a track record or history on which to base their investment decisions.

