Tom Lee's Fundstrat Capital Expands Granny Shots ETF Lineup-- GRNJ and GRNI Will Begin Trading Today on NYSE Arca

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fundstrat Capital announces the launch of the Fundstrat Granny Shots US Small- & Mid-Cap ETF ("SMID Granny") (Ticker: GRNJ) and the Fundstrat Granny Shots US Large Cap & Income ETF ("Granny Income") (Ticker: GRNI), both of which will begin trading today on NYSE Arca. These two new ETFs expand Fundstrat's thematic Granny Shots lineup, offering investors diversified exposure informed by the firm's evidence-based research and the macro themes shaping markets.

"We are pleased to grow the Granny family of ETFs, applying our research-intensive, thematic models to deliver two new products: an income-oriented ETF (Ticker: GRNI) and a small- and mid-cap 'SMID' ETF (Ticker: GRNJ)." said Thomas 'Tom' Lee, CIO and Lead Portfolio Manager at Fundstrat Capital. "Our commitment and focus is to identify the strongest stocks tied to the most important supercycles. And as evidenced by the strong performance of our flagship US Large Cap Granny ETF (Ticker: GRNY), this evidence-based approach supports shareholder returns."

The launch builds on the strong momentum of Fundstrat Capital's flagship Granny Shots US Large Cap ETF (GRNY), which has surpassed $3.657 billion in assets under management as of November 14, 2025, since its debut in November 2024 and has delivered 23.36% year-to-date performance compared with the S&P 500's 15.77%, an outperformance of 759 basis points as of November 14, 2025.1

"For more than a decade, Fundstrat has provided institutional research to help clients navigate markets with clarity and conviction," said John Bai, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Fundstrat. "Our ETFs are a natural extension of that mission, translating our research into well-constructed strategies, including an income-focused fund and a 'SMID' fund, each designed to complement investors' large-cap exposure."

The Fundstrat Granny Shots US Small- & Mid-Cap ETF (GRNJ) is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital appreciation. GRNJ applies Fundstrat's macro and thematic research together with a disciplined quantitative screening process to identify companies aligned with at least two key investment themes. The fund is designed to benchmark the Russell 2500, providing targeted exposure to high-conviction small- and mid-cap opportunities.

The Fundstrat Granny Shots US Large Cap & Income ETF (GRNI) is an actively managed fund that seeks to provide income and long-term capital appreciation. GRNI pairs the large-cap equity holdings of Fundstrat's flagship large cap ETF, GRNY, with an actively managed options overlay designed to generate income while maintaining exposure to long-term growth themes.

1 The performance data quoted represents past performance and is no guarantee of future results. Investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor's shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data quoted. View standardized performance at https://grannyshots.com/performance/ .

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and may trade at a discount or premium to NAV. Shares are not individually redeemable from the Fund and may only be acquired or redeemed from the fund in creation units. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Basis Points (BP) is one one-hundredth (1/100th) of one percentage point.

Russell 2500 Index: measures the performance of the 2,500 smallest companies in the Russell 3000® Index, representing small- and mid-capitalization U.S. equities.

Granny Shots Strategy

The Granny Shots stock selection strategy is Fundstrat Capital's thematic and research-driven approach to equity selection. It incorporates a top-down assessment of macroeconomic, demographic, and business-cycle trends alongside a bottom-up quantitative screening process.

The strategy uses a set of longer-term and shorter-term investment themes to guide stock selection. Longer-term themes include millennials, global labor supply, energy and cybersecurity, and easing financial conditions. Shorter-term themes include style tilt, seasonality, and PMI recovery. Companies considered for inclusion in a Granny Shots portfolio must demonstrate alignment with at least two of these themes.

About Fundstrat Capital

Fundstrat Capital is an investment management firm led by Chief Investment Officer Thomas "Tom" Lee, specializing in thematic, research-driven equity strategies. The firm applies in-depth macroeconomic, industry, and market trend analysis to develop actively managed investment solutions for a broad range of investors.

BEFORE INVESTING, YOU SHOULD CAREFULLY CONSIDER THE FUND'S INVESTMENT OBJECTIVES, RISKS, CHARGES, AND EXPENSES. THIS AND OTHER INFORMATION IS CONTAINED IN THE PROSPECTUS, WHICH CAN BE ACCESSED AT GRANNYSHOTS.COM/FUND-DOCUMENTS/ OR BY CALLING (212) 293-7132. PLEASE READ THE PROSPECTUS CAREFULLY BEFORE INVESTING.

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible.

The principal risks of investing in the Fund are summarized below. As with any investment, there is a risk that you could lose all or a portion of your investment in the Fund. Some or all of these risks may adversely affect the Fund's net asset value per share ("NAV"), trading price, yield, total return, and/or ability to meet its investment objective. For more information about the risks of investing in the Fund, see the section in the Fund's Prospectus titled "Additional Information About the Fund — Principal Risks of Investing in the Fund."

Equity Market Risk. Common stocks are generally exposed to greater risk than other types of securities, such as preferred stock and debt obligations, because common stockholders generally have inferior rights to receive payment from specific issuers.

Models and Data Risk. The composition of the Fund's portfolio is heavily dependent on investment models developed by the Sub-Adviser as well as information and data supplied by third parties ("Models and Data"). When Models and Data prove to be incorrect or incomplete, any decisions made in reliance thereon may lead to the inclusion or exclusion of securities from the Fund's portfolio that would have been excluded or included had the Models and Data been correct and complete.

Operational Risk. The Fund is subject to risks arising from various operational factors, including, but not limited to, human error, processing and communication errors of the Fund's service providers, counter parties or other third-parties, failed or inadequate processes and technology or systems failures. The Fund relies on third-parties for a range of services, including custody.

New Fund Risk. The Fund is a recently organized management investment company with no operating history. As a result, prospective investors do not have a track record or history on which to base their investment decisions.

