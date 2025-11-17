Tom Lee's Fundstrat Granny Shots US Large Cap ETF (NYSE: GRNY) Celebrates One-Year Anniversary — Surpasses $3.65 Billion AUM, Up 30.12% YTD

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fundstrat Capital today announced the one-year anniversary of its flagship exchange-traded fund, the Fundstrat Granny Shots US Large Cap ETF (NYSE: GRNY), marking a year of rapid asset growth, strong performance, and increasing investor engagement.

Since launching on November 7, 2024, GRNY has quickly become one of the fastest-growing actively managed large-cap equity ETFs, surpassing $3.65 billion in assets under management (AUM) as of October 31, 2025.

"We have been pleased with both the material outperformance of Granny Shots ETF in its inaugural year and by the outstanding reception measured by the AUM growth," said Thomas "Tom" Lee, Chief Investment Officer and Lead Portfolio Manager at Fundstrat Capital. "RIAs and family offices have told us our transparent approach with the Granny Shots ETF, buying the strongest stocks tied to key thematic Supercycles, resonates - and they appreciate the weekly video and real-time updates on the stocks held by GRNY."

In GRNY's first year, Tom Lee delivered more than 48 investor update videos, providing consistent market insight and transparency into the Fund's positioning, performance, and macro outlook. All GRNY updates and commentary are available at grannyshots.com .

Over the past year, investors navigated shifting market dynamics with sentiment remaining broadly skeptical. While the S&P 500 is up 17.52% year-to-date as of October 31, 2025, the AAII Sentiment Survey has reflected persistent bearishness, making this one of the "most hated" V-shaped rallies to date. Through this period of market uncertainty, the Granny Shots strategy maintained a disciplined, research-driven approach focused on capital appreciation, with the Fund up 30.12% year-to-date and outperforming the S&P 500 by 1,260 basis points as of October 31, 2025.1

"This first year tested GRNY across a range of market conditions," said Ken Xuan, Portfolio Manager at Fundstrat Capital. "The strategy maintained consistency and discipline throughout, guided by the Granny Shots evidence-based research framework."

GRNY continues to demonstrate robust liquidity, with a three-month average daily volume of 3.7 million shares, alongside accelerating fund flows, including $570 million in net inflows during October 2025—its second-largest month to date. Growing participation from both retail and institutional investors reflects the continued adoption of the Granny Shots strategy.

"This anniversary marks more than a milestone — it highlights the growing traction of the Granny Shots strategy," said Carrie Presley, Head of Distribution at Fundstrat Capital. "We're seeing GRNY added to major platforms and wirehouses, broadening accessibility for investors."

1 The performance data quoted represents past performance and is no guarantee of future results. Investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor's shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data quoted. View standardized performance at https://grannyshots.com/performance .

About the Fund

The Fundstrat Granny Shots US Large Cap ETF (NYSE: GRNY) seeks long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of U.S. large-cap equities. The strategy is based on Fundstrat's proprietary Granny Shots framework, which analyzes macroeconomic, demographic, and business cycle trends, supported by thematic and quantitative research, to identify companies aligned with both longer-term structural trends and shorter-term market cycles.

Shorter-term themes include style tilts, seasonality, and PMI recovery, while longer-term themes focus on millennials, global labor supply, energy and cybersecurity, and easing financial conditions.

The Fund typically holds 30–50 large-cap equities, investing in companies aligned with at least two of these key themes.

About Fundstrat Capital

Fundstrat Capital is an investment management firm led by Chief Investment Officer Thomas "Tom" Lee, specializing in thematic, research-driven equity strategies. The firm applies in-depth macroeconomic, industry, and market trend analysis to develop actively managed investment solutions for a broad range of investors.

Basis point (bp) is one one-hundredth (1/100th) of one percentage point.

