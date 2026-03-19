Toma IQ Turns Your Best Employees' Judgment into AI Guardrails

Toma IQ converts live customer conversations into dealer-approved policies, helping dealership AI Coworkers handle more interactions and tasks autonomously

SAN FRANCISCO, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Toma announced the launch of Toma IQ, a product that lets the company's AI agents, or AI Coworkers, learn directly from real customer conversations inside each store. Integrated into Toma's existing product offering of AI Coworkers for a variety of use cases, Toma IQ serves as the intelligence layer that enables continuous learning. Built on reinforcement learning with human feedback, the product converts scenarios from live calls into manager-approved behavior updates that immediately shape how a dealer's AI Coworkers execute on future calls.

Toma IQ

Dealership AI systems are never perfectly trained on day one. While some AI providers can handle routine calls, the dealership-specific edge cases (after-hours transfers, loaner rules, post-call actions, and unique store policies) quickly surface. Without a structured learning loop, staff must repeatedly step in to resolve the same situations. Traditional retraining methods rely on manual call monitoring, lengthy documentation, or vendor support tickets that can take days to implement.

Toma IQ replaces that reactive cycle with an in-product reinforcement workflow that runs continuously. The system reviews every single call a dealership takes, identifies how human staff handled situations successfully, and generates dealership-specific policy recommendations. Managers approve or reject each policy inside a simple interface, maintaining full authority over how their AI evolves.

"Dealers don't want an inaccessible and unchangeable black box," said Monik Pamecha, Co–Founder and CEO of Toma. "It is paramount for any business operator to see what their AI knows, why it is doing what it is doing, and be able to modify their AI. Toma IQ lets dealers manage their AI much like they manage their entire operation- with visibility and control."

Unlike other AI vendors that rely on updates from the foundational LLM companies, Toma IQ learns at the dealership level. Improvements are driven by real interactions from that dealership rather than generic retraining. As policies are approved, the AI expands the number of scenarios it can handle autonomously, reducing transfers and improving first-call resolution without support tickets or retraining cycles.

"As an operator, I value systems that improve performance without creating chaos. Toma knows what to optimize and asks before it evolves. That's the future of AI," said Virgil Davies, Fixed Operations Manager at Trotman Auto Group.

The launch positions Toma as one of the first automotive AI platforms built around dealership-level reinforcement learning instead of static automation.

For more information on Toma, visit https://www.toma.com.

About Toma

Toma builds AI Coworkers for dealerships that protect revenue, retention, and reputation by automating communications and workflows with Safeguards that protect the customer experience. Since launching in 2024, Toma has helped dealerships nationwide answer millions of calls, save staff hours of time every day, and recover millions in revenue. Founded by engineers from Scale AI, Uber, Lyft, and Amazon alongside automotive veterans from OEM, vendor, and dealership management backgrounds, Toma is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Y Combinator, and industry leaders including Holman Automotive Group. Learn more at toma.com.

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SOURCE Toma