Tomato Market size to grow by USD 45.33 billion from 2022 to 2027 | The high demand for tomatoes from the food sector drives the market - Technavio

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Tomato Market 2023-2027

Tomato Market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global tomato market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer tomatoes in the market are Casalasco Societa Agricola S.p.A., Duijvestijn Tomaten, Global Green Co. Ltd., Houwelings Tomatoes, Ingomar Packing Co., Kagome Co. Ltd., LOS GATOS TOMATO PRODUCTS, Magic Sun, Mucci Intl Mrktg Inc., Ontario Processing Vegetable Growers, PACIFIC RIM PRODUCE, R and L Holt Ltd., REDSTAR Sales BV, Royalpride, Sahyadri Farms Post Harvest Care Ltd., SUNRISE FRUITS CO. SL, The Morning Star Co., West Coast Tomato LLC, Xinjiang Chalkis Co. Ltd., and Tomato Growers Supply Co. and others.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Vendor Offerings -

Casalasco Societa Agricola S.p.A. - The company offers tomatoes such as Pomì Tomatoes, sustainably grown and processed tomatoes in a range of formats, including canned and packaged products.

The company offers tomatoes such as Pomì Tomatoes, sustainably grown and processed tomatoes in a range of formats, including canned and packaged products. Houwelings Tomatoes - The company offers tomatoes such as Signature Heirloom Tomatoes, Beefsteak Tomatoes, and Grape Tomatoes.

The company offers tomatoes such as Signature Heirloom Tomatoes, Beefsteak Tomatoes, and Grape Tomatoes. Ingomar Packing Co - The company offers tomatoes such as Ingomar Tomatoes, field-grown tomatoes harvested at peak ripeness for exceptional taste and quality.

Tomato Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (Conventional and Organic) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the fresh segment will be significant during the forecast period. Field tomatoes, known as fresh tomatoes, are primarily harvested by hand for sale in the market. They are picked before reaching full ripeness, allowing them to mature during transportation and ensuring a well-managed nutritional profile in the fresh segment. This factor contributes to the growth of the global tomato market.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global tomato market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global tomato market.

APAC is estimated to account for 38% of the global market during the forecast period. Technavio's analysts have elaborately explained the regional trends and drivers that shape the market during the forecast period. In 2022, the APAC region held a significant share of the global tomato market. Tomatoes are extensively used in the food and beverage industry due to their nutritional value and health benefits, such as helping with hypertension and promoting healthy skin by reducing inflammation. The growing usage of tomatoes in various culinary settings and food processing facilities is driving substantial growth in the APAC tomato market. Tomatoes are widely utilized to create various tomato-based dishes and are in high demand in the market.

Tomato Market – Market Dynamics

Leading Drivers

The high demand for tomatoes from the food sector is notably driving market growth. The global tomato market is driven by various industrial sectors, including households and food processing. The fast-food sector's rapid expansion worldwide has significantly contributed to the market's growth. Additionally, the rise of organized retail has played a role in expanding the market. Processed tomatoes are in high demand due to their health benefits and longer shelf life. They are used in various products like tomato sauce, tomato paste, sun-dried tomato paste, pickles, pizza sauces, and edible curries. Tomatoes, rich in lycopene, offer health advantages, such as reducing the risk of lung, stomach, or prostate cancer. Growing healthcare awareness has also led people to seek food rich in fruits and vegetables. These factors will drive the demand for tomatoes and propel the growth of the global tomato market during the forecast period.

Key Trends

The health benefits of tomatoes are an emerging trend shaping market growth. The increased awareness of the high nutrient content of vegetables, including tomatoes and apples, has led to an uptick in their consumption to meet various food and nutrition needs. This growing awareness has contributed to an increased demand for tomatoes. To meet this rising demand, the production and cultivated area of tomatoes have also expanded accordingly. Tomatoes are a significant source of the antioxidant lycopene, which is associated with various health benefits, such as reducing the risk of heart disease and cancer. Additionally, tomatoes offer essential vitamins and minerals like vitamin C, potassium, and vitamin K. Consumers are now highly focused on maintaining a nutritional diet, given the health benefits associated with tomatoes, further driving the growth of the global tomato market during the forecast period.

Major challenges

The adverse climatic conditions are a significant challenge hindering market growth. Extreme weather conditions and climate change can have serious repercussions on the production and income of tomatoes. These environmental changes negatively impact the sustainability of the food system, affecting farmers' livelihoods, food choices, and overall food security by disrupting the natural and human components within agroecosystems. Increasingly frequent annual rains and heavy downpours, especially during spring, can hinder crop growth, disrupt planting schedules, and contribute to the spread of fungal and bacterial plant diseases. Additionally, excessive rainfall can cause labor delays, affecting field operations. Fluctuations in temperatures and precipitation directly influence the quantity and quality of tomato plants, leading to potential economic effects from pests and weeds and altering the timing of crucial agricultural activities. These adverse quality effects may exert downward pressure on the global tomato market, necessitating increased capacity for fresh consumption and processing of tomatoes with compromised quality. As adverse weather conditions pose a potential challenge, it may hinder the growth of the global tomato market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Tomato Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the tomato market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the tomato market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

Growth of the tomato market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of tomato market vendors

Tomato Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.98% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 45.33 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.54 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key countries US, China, India, Indonesia, Spain, Canada, Mexico, Italy, Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Casalasco Societa Agricola S.p.A., Duijvestijn Tomaten, Global Green Co. Ltd., Houwelings Tomatoes, Ingomar Packing Co., Kagome Co. Ltd., LOS GATOS TOMATO PRODUCTS, Magic Sun, Mucci Intl Mrktg Inc., Ontario Processing Vegetable Growers, PACIFIC RIM PRODUCE, R and L Holt Ltd., REDSTAR Sales BV, Royalpride, Sahyadri Farms Post Harvest Care Ltd., SUNRISE FRUITS CO. SL, The Morning Star Co., West Coast Tomato LLC, Xinjiang Chalkis Co. Ltd., and Tomato Growers Supply Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

