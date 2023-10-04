TOMIA and Cumucore Successfully Launch the First 5G SA Roaming Integration Between Two SEPP Vendors

Paving the Way for 5G SEPP-to-SEPP Interoperability.

VIENNA, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TOMIA, the market leader in roaming and interconnect monetization solutions, and Cumucore, the leading non-public network provider, announce the successful completion of the integration of their respective SEPPs (Security Edge Protection Proxy) to enable secure 5G Standalone (SA) roaming connectivity. This is the first record of successful 5G SA roaming connectivity with SEPP through different vendors. This milestone is a step forward in enabling 5G SA roaming and emerging services focused on enhanced Quality of Service (QoS) for the mobile operator community and private networks.

By combining TOMIA's roaming optimization expertise and Cumucore's comprehensive connectivity solutions, this partnership presents an opportunity for the two vendors to test the functionality of the new built-in 5G security mechanisms in different roaming scenarios. TOMIA and Cumucore conducted a Proof of Concept (PoC) to validate their SEPP interoperability according to 3GPP guidelines from dedicated fully virtualized 5G packet core networks.

Ilana Tidhar, TOMIA's Network Products Director, said, "Achieving the first 5G SA Roaming integration using SEPPs from different vendors leaves a significant mark in the industry. SEPP is a crucial function of 5G Roaming, not only for ensuring secure communications, but also for adding value to the roaming business. SEPP facilitates innovative use cases related to user experience, quality assurance, cost optimization, and beyond."

"These successful results represent a clear benefit to our enterprise customers who seek to deploy a non-public 5G network. Mobility between public and private networks is crucial for many verticals, such as logistics and supply chains, nationally or internationally. SEPP communication is required to make it happen," commented Mika Skarp, Senior Product Manager at Cumucore.

About TOMIA

TOMIA creates innovative Roaming and Interconnect solutions for operators worldwide. It constantly evolves its products and integrates new technologies – such as VoLTE, 5G, IoT, BCE, A2P, and Cloud Numbers – to enable operators to embrace what's next. TOMIA forges meaningful relationships with its customers and allows them to do the same with their partners. TOMIA helps simplify increasing complexity. From agile trading solutions to automated billing and settlement, their market-leading products cover the entire wholesale agreement lifecycle. TOMIA has been partnering with hundreds of global operators for over 25 years. To learn more, visit www.tomiaglobal.com

About Cumucore

Cumucore specializes in developing fully virtualized non-public network core to be used in Industry 4.0 and Media verticals. It brings the best of Network Function Virtualization (NFV) and Software Defined Networking (SDN) in ways that traditional vendors don't offer. Cumucore experts have spent more than a decade in mobile networks and have been working with NFV and SDN since 2013.

