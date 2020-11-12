Tommy Duncan Joins Medecision's Advisory Board

DALLAS, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medecision, an integrated health management company supporting virtual care and digital health, just announced the addition of entrepreneur and healthcare visionary Tommy Duncan to its Advisory Board. Tommy has decades of industry experience and a strong understanding of the role virtual health can play in improving care access and quality, especially among Medicaid populations and people with complex, chronic conditions. He joins board chair Dr. Jan Berger and the other distinguished members in providing strategic guidance as Medecision expands its partnerships with Medicaid managed care organizations, health systems and other risk-bearing organizations.

As Founder and CEO of Jetdoc, an award-winning virtual health company, Tommy has firsthand experience managing the dynamics of complex population needs and emerging technologies. Jetdoc is a telemedicine platform that connects users directly with world-class medical professionals, providing quality, affordable virtual visits with no wait times. His background also includes founding Care Compensation Specialists, which specialized in the enrollment of Medicaid populations, and Trusted Health Plan, a multi-state Medicaid Managed Care company later acquired by CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield. Tommy was named the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur Of The Year® in 2019 for the Mid-Atlantic Health Category as a result of his efforts to transform healthcare through innovative, holistic and affordable member-focused approaches that drive clinical results.