Tommy John To Expand Retail Footprint With Simon®

The Tommy John store at SouthPark will welcome customers later this summer in 3,000 square feet between Neiman Marcus and Belk and will feature their recently-launched women's line. Tommy John's arrival in the Queen City comes on the heels of the brand's first store which debuted last October at Simon's iconic King of Prussia in suburban Philadelphia.

"We've spent the last 10 years reimagining the fabric, fit and function of underwear and apparel," says Tom Patterson, founder and CEO of Tommy John. "We've designed products that solve the problems men and women have with their underwear and apparel. Now we're expanding our focus to solve the problems men and women have in the physical retail space by simplifying the experience to make it a more intuitive and enjoyable experience for customers. We've seen great success at King of Prussia and are excited to bring Tommy John to SouthPark."

The new store at SouthPark was designed by Stewart Schafer, the team behind Tommy John's 1,600 square-foot store at King of Prussia. The space was conceived to ease product discovery and includes a comfort lounge and bar serving complimentary Prosecco and local beer to elevate the shopping experience.

Simon has supported Tommy John's physical store development with the help of their New Business Team which works closely with online brands to go from 'Clicks to Bricks.' Simon's dedicated team supports all aspects of a brand's physical launch from store design to development and marketing, leveraging a network of retail experts.

"We're confident that Tommy John will resonate with the SouthPark shopper just as it has at King of Prussia," said Zachary Beloff, Simon's National Director of Business Development. "We've worked hard with Tommy John's team in leveraging customer and sales data to strategically choose these locations with more to come in the future."

"SouthPark is the perfect location for our second retail store," adds Erin Fujimoto, co-founder of Tommy John. "We're thrilled to join the ranks of leading brands and bring our unique shopping experience to our loyal customers in Charlotte."

About Tommy John

Tommy John is a comfort-focused lifestyle brand committed to addressing the real problems men and women have with their clothing. Each product contains proprietary fabrics, innovative fit, and functionality that eliminate unnecessary discomfort and adjustments like untucking and bunching. Tommy John launched in 2008 with the world's first patented undershirt with a stay-tucked guarantee and has since expanded into underwear, socks, casual wear and activewear. Tommy John products can currently be found at over 1,000 retail locations including Nordstrom, Dillard's, Bloomingdale's, Men's Wearhouse, the Tommy John store in King of Prussia in suburban Philadelphia, and online at www.tommyjohn.com

About Simon

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales. For more information, visit simon.com.

About SouthPark

Located in the heart of the SouthPark area, SouthPark, a Simon mall, is a Charlotte landmark. Originally developed in 1970, it is the largest shopping mall between Atlanta and Washington, D.C. Anchored by Nordstrom, Belk, Dillard's, Macy's and Neiman Marcus, SouthPark offers stores ranging from luxury fashion such as Burberry and Louis Vuitton to casual staples such as J.Crew and Tommy Bahama. Seven full-service restaurants, a Dining Pavilion, Symphony Park and a beautiful outdoor amphitheater make the area a popular dining and entertainment destination. Symphony Park at SouthPark is the summer home for the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra. In addition, shoppers are offered even more choices at The Village, which comprises 48,000 square feet of specialty retail. This concept of retail, dining and residential represents a unique lifestyle in the area, further enhancing the mall and village as one of the Southeast's premier destinations. SouthPark's most recent addition, a nearly 2,000 square foot play area, is located outdoors in West Plaza and is an ideal amenity for families to enjoy in between shopping and dining. For a map and store listings, directions, events and job listings, visit www.simon.com. Visit SouthPark on facebook.com/SouthparkMallNC, twitter.com/southparkmallnc and instagram.com/southparkmallnc for updated mall information and events.

