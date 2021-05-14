Tommy Johnson Retires from First Community Bank's Board of Directors

Mr. Johnson has served on the board since 2004 through the acquisition of Newberry Federal Savings Bank (Dutchfork BancShares), where he served as chair and chief executive officer. He took on the role of First Community chairman after serving as vice chair for 16 years. Mr. Johnson's banking career spanned more than 53 years.

"It has been a pleasure to work with Tommy for the past 17 years," said President and CEO Mike Crapps. "He has been a valuable member of our board and has set a wonderful example for future board members and chairpersons."

With decades of experience, Mr. Chao and Mr. Kitchens bring a wealth of knowledge of their specific industries and unique perspectives to the board leadership positions.

Mr. Chao, who will assume the role of chairman upon his reelection to the board and the retirement of Mr. Johnson, joined the board during the bank's formation in 1994 and has been president of the engineering firm Chao and Associates, Inc. since 1987. He currently serves as an adjunct professor at the University of South Carolina Department of Civil & Environmental Engineering. Mr. Chao also is a past chair of the Educational Foundation of Lexington County School District One, a member of the University of South Carolina's Design Review Committee, and in 2017, he was appointed by the Governor of South Carolina to the Board of Registration for Professional Engineers and Surveyors.

Mr. Kitchens, who will assume the role of vice chair, has served as a director of First Community Corporation since its formation in 1994. Mr. Kitchens is a certified public accountant and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. He is president of The Kitchens Firm, LLC, a certified public accounting firm in Columbia, South Carolina. Mr. Kitchens earned a bachelor's degree in mathematics from The University of the South and a Master of Business Administration from Duke University.

"We look forward to the contributions Jimmy and Jim will make in their new roles," said Mr. Crapps. "We are grateful for their leadership and continued commitment to First Community."

First Community Bank, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Lexington, South Carolina, is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Community Corporation (NASDAQ: FCCO). First Community is a full-service commercial bank offering deposit and loan products and services, residential mortgage lending, and financial planning/investment advisory services for businesses and consumers. First Community serves customers in the Midlands, Aiken and Greenville, South Carolina, markets, as well as Augusta, Georgia. For more information on First Community Bank, visit www.firstcommunitysc.com .

