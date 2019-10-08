Tommy Mac's New Series Shines Light on Families Living In Shadows of Unsolved Murder

BOSTON, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Emmy-nominated television host and expert craftsman Thomas MacDonald (Rough Cut: Woodworking with Tommy Mac) has just released a new documentary style episodic series Murder Matters. The show shines a light on families living in the shadow of an unsolved murder by taking on home and community projects that transform spaces and lighten the heart.

Series host Tommy Mac (right) stands with Magi Bish in front of a renovated space in the Bish family home.

The first episode features the family of 16-year-old Molly Bish, whose disappearance and murder in June of 2000 rocked her hometown of Warren, Massachusetts and prompted the largest search in the state's history. Over five short segments, Tommy and his wife Rachel visit the Bish family home. They hear chilling details of Molly's disappearance from her mother Magi. The series features case commentary from former Boston Police Commissioner Ed Davis and conversations with siblings John Jr. and Heather magnifying the loss and strength of a family living with unsolved murder.

Leaning on his years as a professional carpenter and woodworker and his own experiences, Tommy forms a unique connection with the Bish family, allowing him to break down boundaries and make a positive impact on their home. He transforms badly neglected spaces where the family finds peace and solace. "Tommy changed my life box by box, container by container, and cupboard by cupboard," says Magi Bish. "Who would have thought sharing our stories of Grace and Molly would provide time to find me again?"

"Too often these families [of murder victims] become forgotten, or stuck," says MacDonald, who lost his sister Grace to an unsolved murder in 1990. "We want to give them an opportunity to tell their story, to tell the world about their loved one, and to do something positive in their home or community. There's no such thing as 'moving on' from a loss like this, but moving forward and finding joy in life again is priceless."

Currently the MacDonalds look forward to aligning with inspired production and distribution partners. "There are roughly 7,000 unsolved murders every year," says MacDonald. "Countless devastated families will be helped by our show."

Murder Matters is available for streaming through the website, www.murdermatters.com , on the Tommy Mac Facebook Watch Page, and on the Murder Matters Facebook Page.

About Murder Matters

Murder Matters is an online series featuring families of unsolved murder victims in America. Created and hosted by renowned craftsman Tommy MacDonald and his wife Rachel, Murder Matters celebrates the lives of each victim through a wide variety of DIY projects, either left undone by the victim or for their family's needs. Episodes include the facts of each case explained by law enforcement agents and close with the tip line for the proper authorities. The series' objective is to humanize victims, let families know their murdered loved ones are not forgotten, and to find joy again.

About Tommy MacDonald

Tommy MacDonald is an internationally known woodworker and carpenter. A Boston native, Tommy worked construction for the city of Boston before attending the North Bennet Street School, a world-renowned craft and trade school, where he honed his woodworking skills. Tommy spent seven years on television as co-creator, co-executive producer, and host of the series Rough Cut: Woodworking with Tommy Mac.

