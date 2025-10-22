TomoCredit CEO Kristy Kim Champions Diversity in AI: How Female Founders Are Shaping a More Equitable Future

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the consumer AI revolution accelerates, TomoCredit founder and CEO Kristy Kim is calling for greater diversity among the entrepreneurs shaping it. Building on TomoCredit's mission to make financial guidance accessible to the 120 million Americans underserved by traditional credit systems, Kim believes diverse and female founders are essential to ensuring that AI becomes a force for good—not another source of inequality.

"For too long, the products defining our financial and digital lives have been designed by a narrow set of voices," said Kim. "When women and diverse founders lead, we create AI that reflects real human needs, which are always complex—and build tools that help people create stability, wealth, and confidence instead of excluding them."

Founded by an immigrant female entrepreneur, TomoCredit has long been a case study in how inclusive leadership drives innovation. Over the past six years, the company has developed a proprietary personalization engine trained on more than 20 million consumer banking profiles—demonstrating how AI can empower people who've been overlooked by traditional scoring models.

Designing Inclusive Financial Products

Kim emphasizes that representation matters not only in leadership but in product design itself. When builders share similar life experiences—such as high-income, urban backgrounds—they may overlook how differently people access and manage money.

"A diverse AI team will design tools that are culturally aware and economically inclusive," Kim said. "They'll recognize differences in saving habits, payment behaviors, or credit goals. That's how fintech products actually serve the people who need them most—not just those who are already well-served by the financial system."

TomoCredit itself was founded on that very principle: that credit-invisible individuals—like international students, immigrants, and young adults—deserve fair access to credit. That mission stems directly from diverse lived experiences that reveal systemic gaps in traditional scoring systems.

Driving Innovation and Market Reach

Kim also notes that diversity fuels innovation and business growth. By representing varied communities, diverse teams are uniquely positioned to identify new market opportunities—such as credit tools for small business owners, immigrants, and international students.

"When your team reflects the customers you're serving, you don't just build better products—you expand your impact," Kim said. "Diversity isn't just the right thing to do; it's a competitive advantage."

Recent insights from TomoCredit's 4.25 million-member community survey highlight the demand for inclusive and practical AI tools. When asked, "Would you let AI take over your finances?" more than 90% of respondents said yes—but their motivations went far beyond chasing wealth.

35% said their top goal was to own a home

25% aimed to start a business

20% wanted to pay down debt

"These answers tell us something powerful," Kim said. "People aren't asking AI to make them rich—they're asking it to help them live better, fairer financial lives. They want access to credit that lets them build their dreams, not just survive."

Now, as AI reshapes the consumer landscape, Kim sees an opportunity to widen that impact. "AI doesn't have to deepen the wealth gap," she said. "It can bridge it. It can be a force for good, for real financial equality. When we design responsibly—when empathy and equity are part of the algorithm—we can create technology that helps all people rise."

Kim's perspective comes amid a wave of investment in AI consumer apps, a sector projected to reach hundreds of billions in market value within the next decade. But she cautions that without representation and social accountability, AI's benefits will remain unevenly distributed.

"Diverse founders offer more than diversity; they offer different definitions of success," Kim added. "They build products that speak to people's lived realities. That's how we'll unlock AI's true potential: by putting humanity at the center of innovation."

By combining AI advances with inclusive leadership, TomoCredit continues its mission to democratize financial access and empower everyday consumers. For Kim, this isn't just a company vision—it's a blueprint for the future of ethical AI.

About TomoCredit

TomoCredit is a San Francisco–based financial technology company on a mission to build a more inclusive credit system. Founded by Kristy Kim, TomoCredit serves millions of consumers historically excluded from traditional credit models. Through proprietary personalization technology and mission-driven innovation, TomoCredit helps individuals build credit, gain financial confidence, and access tailored financial guidance.

For more information, visit www.tomocredit.com.

SOURCE TomoCredit