Tomorrow Cellars Launches Two Delicious Nonalcoholic Wines, Just in Time for the Holidays

Lyft CEO Teams up with Wine Industry Veteran to Bring New Energy to the NA Wine Category

NAPA, Calif., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tomorrow Cellars is launching its first non-alcoholic wines just in time for the holidays and Dry January. On a mission to bring new energy to the non-alcoholic wine category and foster social connections, Tomorrow Cellars offers a flavorful, healthier way to celebrate.

Tomorrow Cellars is founded by Lyft CEO and tech industry pioneer, David Risher, his wife Jen, and wine industry veteran Tracy Sweeney.

Tomorrow Cellars Debut Collection

"Tomorrow Cellars is more than wine—it's an invitation to be present and engaged in the moments that matter most," said Risher.

The Story

Risher spent his career building technologies that alter the way people interact, serving in key roles as an early employee at Microsoft and Amazon. In a world that's connected online but more isolated than ever, Risher saw an opportunity to create something that could bring people together and unlock barriers to social inclusion and celebration.

His "aha" moment came after a Dry January spent searching fruitlessly for a non-alcoholic wine that met his standards.

"Dry January made me reflect on wine's role in my life—it's about connection, not alcohol," said Risher. "I wanted a wine that's delicious, made for social occasions, and leaves me feeling great the next day."

Traditional winemaking combined with state-of-the art alcohol removal

Tomorrow Cellars debut wines— a 2023 Rhône Blanc and a 2023 Sparkling Blanc de Rhône—are crafted from sustainably farmed Northern California Rhône grapes. Gentle alcohol removal preserves the wine's natural aromas, flavors, and textures.

2023 Sparkling Blanc de Rhône: A festive, bubbly delight delivering a crisp, celebratory experience, perfect for all of life's moments.

• Fragrance of crisp pears, jasmine, citrus, and green apple on the nose.

• Fine bubbles carry the dry, crisp layers through to the finish.

2023 Rhône Blanc: A refreshing, non-alcoholic still white wine, perfect for every day and every occasion.

• Fermented in stainless steel for a crisp, fresh mouthfeel.

• Opening with delicate floral aromas, the Rhône Blanc offers tropical notes of ripe pears and honeysuckle and finishes with a lively punch of citrus zest.

Both wines are gluten-free, vegan-friendly, only 20 calories a glass and <0.5% ABV, ensuring all can enjoy them whenever they want.

"A great wine brings us together. Tracy and I hope Tomorrow Cellars can let millions of people enjoy wine without alcohol and create millions of friendships," said Risher.

Where to Find Tomorrow Cellars

Find Tomorrow Cellars at www.tomorrowcellars.com, select US retailers like Ocean Beach Café in San Francisco, or online at Boisson.com. Follow Tomorrow Cellars on Instagram @tomorrowcellars.

About Tomorrow Cellars

Tomorrow Cellars was born from a deep appreciation for the life-affirming benefits of gathering with others over a glass of wine. The brand celebrates the timeless role wine plays in fostering connection and seeks to make these moments accessible to everyone, regardless of their relationship with alcohol.

SOURCE Tomorrow Cellars