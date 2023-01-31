Tomorrow Health Adds Former Cleveland Clinic CEO Dr. Toby Cosgrove to Advisory Board

Former Cleveland Clinic CEO and President joins the advisory board as the company continues to scale its delivery of exceptional home-based care to millions of patients.

Dr. Cosgrove brings his "patient first" belief to the home-based care innovator's advisory board, which consists of diverse healthcare leaders that are passionate about improving patient care.

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tomorrow Health , a home-based care company, today announced the addition of Dr. Toby Cosgrove to its Advisory Board. Launched in 2021, Tomorrow Health's Advisory Board consists of healthcare veterans and leaders who are passionate about delivering healthcare beyond the four walls of the hospital and into the home.

During Dr. Cosgrove's tenure at Cleveland Clinic, he grew the health system into an $8 billion organization and expanded it to multiple locations nationwide and internationally, including Canada, London, and Abu Dhabi. Under his leadership, Cleveland Clinic consistently ranked as a top hospital in the United States and the world. Dr. Cosgrove also hired the first Chief Patient Experience Officer to focus on the experiential, physical, and emotional aspects of patient care, which is now standard in most healthcare systems. Dr. Cosgrove began his career at the Cleveland Clinic as a cardiac surgeon and was later named Chairman of the Thoracic and Cardiovascular Surgery Department. Currently, Dr. Cosgrove serves as the Executive Advisor at Cleveland Clinic, is a member of the National Academy of Medicine, and is a Fellow of the National Academy of Inventors. The Cleveland Medical Hall of Famer is also the recipient of numerous accolades celebrating his work in healthcare, including the Woodrow Wilson Center Award for Public Service, Cleveland Clinic's Master Clinician Award, Innovator of the Year Award, and Lerner Humanitarian Award.

"Tomorrow Health is directly addressing a critical area of healthcare that has been historically fragmented," said Dr. Cosgrove. "The industry is taking notice, evidenced by the momentum Tomorrow Health has seen with health plans, suppliers, providers, and patients. Tomorrow Health is transforming patient care, and I'm honored to work alongside some of the brightest minds in healthcare and lend my expertise to help drive the company forward."

Dr. Cosgrove joins the Advisory Board that includes luminaries across the entire healthcare spectrum, including Eric Hagen - former Deputy Secretary of Health and Human Services, Bob Badal - CRO at Strive Health, Dr. Trent Haywood - former CMO at Blue Blue Shield Association, and Phyllis Yale - advisory partner at Bain & Company. Tomorrow Health has rapidly evolved since its launch in 2020 into a holistic home-based care solution that serves all stakeholders. Tomorrow Health works with payers, providers, and suppliers to offer an integrated and scalable solution to serve its patients. It is en route to impacting the lives of 100 million patients while driving payor cost savings, streamlined ordering for providers, and workflow insights for home-based care suppliers.

"Home-based care coordination can be confusing and fragmented. At Tomorrow Health, we seamlessly connect patients, providers, health plans, and suppliers to deliver quality home-based care and drive down costs," said Vijay Kedar, co-founder and CEO of Tomorrow Health. "We're thrilled for Dr. Cosgrove to join our advisory board as we work together to restore the home as the primary place of care."

About Tomorrow Health

Tomorrow Health enables exceptional healthcare for patients and their families in the place they want to be most — home. By partnering with payers, referring providers and home-based care suppliers, Tomorrow Health streamlines the home-based care process to elevate the patient experience. Its data-driven marketplace matches patients and their families with high quality home-based care suppliers, simplifies ordering and insurance processes, and offers high-touch support at every step. Partnering with more than 125 leading health plans and hospital systems across the country, Tomorrow Health is America's trusted partner for high-quality home-based care. Investors include BOND, Andreessen Horowitz, Obvious Ventures, BoxGroup, Rainfall Ventures, and Sound Ventures and current and former C-level executives from Humana, Tenet Healthcare, Flatiron Health, Quartet, Oscar, PillPack, Signify Health, Stripe, Warby Parker, Massachusetts Medicaid and the World Bank. For more information, visit www.tomorrowhealth.com or contact [email protected]

