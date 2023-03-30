Tomorrow Health Modernizes Home-Based Care Operations For Medicaid Managed Care Plans

More than seven million seniors rely on Medicaid managed care organizations for home-based care coverage, services and supplies

Payer care coordinators stuck behind fax machines and phones have limited insight into order status, meaning hospital beds, oxygen equipment, nebulizers, insulin pumps don't make it to patients in time

New Tomorrow Health features give Medicaid MCO care coordinators full visibility, from order to delivery, resulting in high-quality patient outcomes

NEW YORK, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tomorrow Health, an innovator in home-based care, today announced novel technology to improve home-based care operations for Medicaid managed care organizations. Helping MCO care coordinators move beyond analog fax and phone workflows for home-based care, get up-to-the minute insight into order status and better manage members with complex cases, the new offering ensures essential healthcare can reliably be both delivered and coordinated in the home.

Created to provide publicly funded insurance coverage to low-income Americans, Medicaid is the second largest source of health insurance in the U.S., with nearly 83 million enrolled members. Adults with chronic conditions make up roughly 40 percent of the Medicaid patient population. Historically, Medicaid members have been more vulnerable to higher rates of chronic conditions, such as asthma, diabetes, endocrine disorders and hypertension. Seven million seniors are covered through Medicaid and receive services such as home healthcare and medical equipment to support long-term care needs. Medicaid members often experience difficulties accessing life-improving medical equipment, like hospital beds, oxygen equipment, nebulizers, insulin pumps, in a timely manner.

Care coordinators play a vital role in facilitating Medicaid members' physical and mental health, housing, crisis, and employment needs. In managing home-based care services, care coordinators are dedicated support for members who are the entry point for specific problems. They often rely on manual phone and fax communication with members' care teams, medical equipment suppliers, and care providers, and as a result, have little-to-no visibility into an order status or progress, lack information on past and existing referrals, and have no systematic way to collect regulatory forms.

By partnering with Medicaid MCOs, Tomorrow Health can streamline the workflow of the home-based care ordering process through modern day technology. Commercially sponsored Medicaid plans are monitored and graded on cost control, quality of care, and member satisfaction. Tomorrow Health's technology adds an extra layer of efficiency to meet these metrics by providing coordinators with important DME order-related information such as: referring provider details, product category estimated delivery date, confirmed delivery date, cancellation reasons, among others. Tomorrow Health's technology creates a tailor-made, one-stop-shop for coordinators at Medicaid MCOs who are managing multiple member cases.

"The Medicaid patient population has unique health and social needs, and requires high-touch care teams to manage all facets of the home-based care experience. Care coordinators act as lifelines for Medicaid MCO members, and often don't have the technology tools they need to ensure timely home-based care is delivered in a member's home," said Vijay Kedar, CEO and Co-Founder, Tomorrow Health. "With one in four aging seniors requiring some form of home-based care, our technology can simplify a disjointed ordering and management process for Medicaid MCOs, drive down costs, and most importantly, deliver high-quality home-based care to those most in need."

Tomorrow Health's technology is fully customizable for the Medicaid MCO population, depending on the plan and state. For more information on Tomorrow Health's full suite of solutions and offerings, please visit https://home.tomorrowhealth.com/health-plans.

About Tomorrow Health

Tomorrow Health builds technology that improves the way home-based care is ordered, delivered, and paid for. Today, the home-based care ecosystem is fragmented, confusing, and expensive, costing the healthcare system billions of dollars annually. Tomorrow Health manages and improves every step of the process, using technology-driven matching and considering quality, specialization, insurance coverage, and geography to pair patients with appropriate suppliers of more than 40,000 products and services. As a result, Tomorrow Health reduces the time it takes to coordinate and deliver home-based care for the one in four Americans who need it, from prescription, to reimbursement, to patient outcomes - ultimately leading to improved patient health results and lowered costs. Tomorrow Health partners with more than 125 leading health plans and health systems nationwide, including Pennsylvania's Geisinger Health Plan, and is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, BOND, Obvious Ventures, BoxGroup, Rainfall Ventures, and Sound Ventures. For more information, visit www.tomorrowhealth.com or contact [email protected].

