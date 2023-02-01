Tomorrow Health Named to the New York Digital Health 100 For Second Consecutive Year

Exclusive list recognizes most exciting and innovative health startups in the New York region

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tomorrow Health , a home-based care company, today announced that it has been named to the New York Digital Health 100 (DH100), a recognition that highlights the most exciting and innovative startups in the New York region. Digital Health New York (DHNY) publishes the annual list as part of the New York Healthcare Innovation Report, a comprehensive analysis that takes an in-depth look at the data, trends and people that have propelled New York to become the capital of healthcare innovation. This is the second consecutive year that the home-based care innovator has been placed on the prestigious list.

"At Tomorrow Health, we're passionate about restoring the home as the primary place of care," said Vijay Kedar, co-founder and CEO of Tomorrow Health. "Being named as one of the NYC Digital Health 100 companies is a testament to our entire team. We're privileged to be among other highly innovative companies within this competitive recognition."

"In 2023, the New York Digital Health 100 includes an incredibly diverse, innovative and forward-thinking set of companies and leaders that are making an impact on the future of healthcare," said Bunny Ellerin, Co-Founder and CEO, DHNY. "On behalf of the entire New York healthcare ecosystem, we are delighted to spotlight these organizations, support their growth and applaud them for their meaningful contributions to improving healthcare."

Now in its 4th year, the DH100 has doubled the number of applicants compared to 2022. With this explosive growth, the scope of the list greatly expanded, and now represents 35 new companies; counts 12 unicorns among its ranks; has 23 organizations that are led by female CEOs; and 37 of the companies on the list raised $1.6B in 2022.

Tomorrow Health delivers technology that improves the way home-based care is ordered, delivered, and paid for. The solution seamlessly connects everyone involved, allowing quality home-based care to become a reality for more people. The technology-driven matching process considers quality, specialization, insurance coverage, and geography to pair patients with the appropriate supplier from more than 40,000 products and services.

Tomorrow Health experienced tremendous growth in 2022, highlighted by securing a $60M Series B fundraise in June to fuel its expansion with national and regional health plans, growth in new markets, investment in its market-leading technology, and recruitment of high-caliber talent company-wide. Most notably, Anna Lenhardt joined as the new Chief People Officer. She previously had leadership roles at Hippo Insurance and Oscar Health. Tomorrow Health also recently launched its Clinical Rules Engine , which streamlines the home-based care supplies ordering and claims processes, drives down costly hospital readmissions, and reduces the total cost of care. Now, life-saving medical equipment can be delivered within 48 hours compared to the industry average of 1-2 weeks.

About Tomorrow Health

Tomorrow Health enables exceptional healthcare for patients and their families in the place they want to be most — home. By partnering with payers, referring providers and home-based care suppliers, Tomorrow Health streamlines the home-based care process to elevate the patient experience. Tomorrow Health's technology-driven matching process considers quality, specialization, insurance coverage, and geography to pair patients with the appropriate supplier from more than 40,000 products and services. As a result, Tomorrow Health reduces the time it takes to coordinate and deliver home-based care leading to improved patient health outcomes and lowered costs. Tomorrow Health partners with more than 125 leading health plans and health systems nationwide, including Pennsylvania's Geisinger Health Plan, and is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, BOND, Obvious Ventures, BoxGroup, Rainfall Ventures, and Sound Ventures. For more information, visit www.tomorrowhealth.com or contact [email protected]

About Digital Health New York (DHNY)

Digital Health New York (DHNY) is the premier network of CEOs, entrepreneurs, investors, payers and providers driving New York's healthcare ecosystem. DHNY works to increase the visibility of New York as a leader in healthcare innovation, showcases the organizations and leaders curating the future of healthcare, and brings people together to share ideas, spark new directions and create success. For more information, visit www.dhny.co .

