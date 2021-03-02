Tomorrow Health Partners with Geisinger Health Plan to Improve Healthcare at Home

NEW YORK, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tomorrow Health, the leading patient-first platform for home-based care, today announced a partnership with Geisinger Health Plan (GHP) to provide more than half a million patients with access to curated home durable medical equipment (DME) and supplies.

Tomorrow Health was founded to solve the complex challenge that patients and their families face in coordinating and delivering care at home - from finding the right equipment to communicating between physicians and insurance. The company streamlines the home-based care experience by matching patients with best-in-class medical equipment suppliers, simplifying the ordering, product selection and delivery processes, and offering high-touch support at every step.

By bringing first-of-its-kind technology and data-driven intelligence to the DME industry, Tomorrow Health's platform offers increased reliability and value to payors, provides tools for growth and operational efficiency for DME suppliers, and saves physicians and their staff time spent on coordination so they can focus on patient care.

"We are excited to partner with Geisinger and to connect GHP members and their families with vital equipment and support to enable them to stay healthy at home," said Vijay Kedar, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Tomorrow Health. "The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the need to support vulnerable patients with critical home-based care resources. We are committed to getting patients the equipment and supplies they need as quickly and efficiently as possible, and are grateful to partner with innovative leading organizations like Geisinger to enhance their members' care."

As of January 1, 2021, all home medical equipment and supplies orders for GHP members are being coordinated by Tomorrow Health. By aggregating data on reliability, operational efficiency and patient satisfaction, Tomorrow Health matches GHP members with high-quality DME suppliers in GHP's provider network. Members also have access to Tomorrow Health's dedicated team of Care Advocates for guidance and support throughout the process, from product selection to delivery.

"As a single point of contact for our patients' home medical equipment needs, Tomorrow Health will improve the support and quality of care that GHP members receive, during what is typically a very challenging time for members and their caregivers," said Kurt J. Wrobel, President of Geisinger Health Plan and Executive Vice President of Geisinger Insurance Operations. "We're pleased to drive the future of home-based care with Tomorrow Health as our partner."

Geisinger Health Plan serves more than 540,000 members across Pennsylvania and has a provider network of more than 29,000 doctors and 100 hospitals. It provides coverage for businesses of all sizes, individuals and families, Medicare beneficiaries, Children's Health Insurance Program and Medical Assistance recipients.

"The challenges of coordinating care at home can often lead to adverse patient outcomes, from delays in care to hospital readmissions," said John Bulger, DO, MBA, Chief Medical Officer at GHP. "In partnership with our network of best-in-class home medical equipment suppliers, Tomorrow Health will help us ensure that GHP members receive the highest quality of care at home. We're delighted to be able to offer exceptional patient support and transparency between patient, provider and supplier."

To learn more about Tomorrow Health, visit www.tomorrowhealth.com . For inquiries from health insurers, providers or DME suppliers, contact [email protected] .

About Geisinger

Geisinger is committed to making better health easier for the more than 1 million people it serves. Founded more than 100 years ago by Abigail Geisinger, the system now includes nine hospital campuses, a 540,000-member health plan, two research centers and the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine. With nearly 24,000 employees and more than 1,600 employed physicians, Geisinger boosts its hometown economies in Pennsylvania by billions of dollars annually. Learn more at www.geisinger.org , or connect with us on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn and Twitter .

About Tomorrow Health

Tomorrow Health enables exceptional healthcare for patients and their families in the place they want to be most - home. By partnering with payors, referring providers and durable medical equipment (DME) suppliers, Tomorrow Health streamlines the home-based care process to elevate the patient experience. Its data-driven platform matches patients and their families with high-quality DME suppliers, simplifies ordering and insurance processes, and offers high-touch support at every step. Partnering with more than 125 leading health plans and hospital systems across 29 states, Tomorrow Health is America's trusted partner for high-quality home-based care. Investors include Andreessen Horowitz, Obvious Ventures, BoxGroup and Rainfall Ventures, and current and former C-level executives from Humana, Tenet Healthcare, Flatiron Health, Quartet, PillPack, Stripe, Massachusetts Medicaid and the World Bank. For more information, visit www.tomorrowhealth.com or contact [email protected] .

