Tomorrow Health Strengthens Leadership Team with Head of Talent Management

HR veteran Heidi Nicoll joins as Vice President of Talent Management, brings experience from Shutterstock and Splice

Tomorrow Health deepens leadership expertise to serve its mission to restore the home as the patient's primary point of care

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tomorrow Health , a home-based care company, today announced that Heidi Nicoll has joined as Vice President of Talent Management. Bringing human resources leadership experience from growing technology companies Splice and Shutterstock, Nicoll is the latest addition to the Tomorrow Health team working to restore the home as the primary place of care for patients.

Most recently, Nicoll was the Vice President, Head of People and Culture at Splice, where she nurtured and scaled the company with an inclusion-centered approach to all aspects of talent strategy, learning and development, and talent acquisition. Before that, Nicoll was the Vice President of Talent Acquisition at Shutterstock, where she was instrumental in scaling the company expansion from 300 to 1,400 global employees.

In her new role, Nicoll oversees talent management, including talent development and acquisition. Her duties will include attracting and hiring diverse top talent to enable Tomorrow Health to drive forward its vision and mission. She will serve as a creative thought leader on everything related to talent acquisition and approach to strategic people efforts at every stage of the talent lifecycle.

"I am proud of the strong and diverse leadership team we are building to drive our efforts to transform a broken and archaic healthcare system from within," said Vijay Kedar, Co-Founder and CEO, Tomorrow Health. "Our people are our greatest asset. Heidi joining us with her deep experience in talent acquisition will help enable our growth and development as a company, and ensure that we are attracting and retaining the right talent towards our mission to transform home-based care."

Nicoll's addition to the leadership team comes at a time of significant momentum for Tomorrow Health. Last month, the company announced that former Oscar Health Vice President Anna Lenhardht joined as Chief People Officer, and former Uber operations lead Ryan Colby joined as Head of Go-to-Market. On the product side, Tomorrow Health launched a first-of-its-kind, innovative Clinical Rules Engine to radically simplify home medical equipment fulfillment across 3,500 medical equipment codes, with the goals of streamlining and simplifying a fragmented DME order and claims process, driving down readmissions, and reducing total cost of care.

Tomorrow Health enables exceptional healthcare for patients and their families in the place they want to be most — home. By partnering with payers, referring providers and home-based care suppliers, Tomorrow Health streamlines the home-based care process to elevate the patient experience. Its data-driven marketplace matches patients and their families with high quality home-based care suppliers, simplifies ordering and insurance processes, and offers high-touch support at every step. Partnering with more than 125 leading health plans and hospital systems across the country, Tomorrow Health is America's trusted partner for high-quality home-based care. Investors include BOND, Andreessen Horowitz, Obvious Ventures, BoxGroup, Rainfall Ventures, and Sound Ventures and current and former C-level executives from Humana, Tenet Healthcare, Flatiron Health, Quartet, Oscar, PillPack, Signify Health, Stripe, Warby Parker, Massachusetts Medicaid and the World Bank. For more information, visit www.tomorrowhealth.com or contact [email protected] .

