Tomorrow.io Expands Investment from Pitango and Harel Insurance, Increasing Series F to $210M

BOSTON, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tomorrow.io, the world's leading Resilience Platform™, today announced an additional $35 million investment from existing partner Pitango, and their partner Harel Insurance, joining Stonecourt Capital and HarbourVest Partners, bringing the company's previously announced Series F to $210 million. The expanded investment reflects a multi-year partnership and deepening conviction in Tomorrow.io's role as critical AI weather intelligence infrastructure for organizations operating in an increasingly volatile world.

The extension follows Tomorrow.io's $175 million Series F earlier this year, which supported the planned deployment of DeepSky—the world's first AI-native weather satellite constellation—alongside broader investments in its space infrastructure and the advancement of its AI-driven platform. The additional capital will further accelerate AI capabilities, expand the company's space-based observation network, and advance development of its agentic platform to deliver real-time, actionable resilience intelligence at a global scale.

Weather-driven disruption is increasingly impacting day-to-day operations across industries, raising the stakes of how organizations plan, respond, and allocate resources. At the same time, as AI adoption moves from experimentation to scaled deployment, the need for proprietary, high-quality data has become foundational. Against this backdrop, Tomorrow.io's combination of space-based observation, advanced weather modeling, and generative AI is transforming weather intelligence into mission-critical infrastructure for the modern enterprise.

"Our continued investment in Tomorrow.io reflects what we believe defines truly category-shaping companies: visionary founders, a long-term mission, and a partnership that compounds over time. This team isn't simply building a product: they're laying down critical infrastructure for how the world adapts to volatility. We're proud to keep building alongside them," said Aaron Mankovski, Managing Partner at Pitango.

"Weather is one of the most powerful forces shaping the global economy, yet it remains one of the least fully integrated into how decisions are made," said Shimon Elkabetz, CEO and Co-Founder of Tomorrow.io. "Tomorrow.io was built to change that by transforming how the planet is observed and turning data into real-time, actionable intelligence. As AI becomes embedded in operations, that capability becomes foundational. With Pitango's continued partnership, we are accelerating Tomorrow.io into the infrastructure layer organizations depend on every day."

Together, Tomorrow.io and Pitango remain focused on building the AI-based foundational layer for resilience in the global economy, helping the world's largest organizations adapt, decide, and act in real time as weather, supply chains, and operating environments grow more volatile.

About Tomorrow.io

Selected as a TIME 100 Most Influential Company and a Fast Company Most Innovative Company, Tomorrow.io is the world's leading Resilience Platform™. With a fully operational proprietary satellite constellation and a generative AI–integrated forecasting engine, Tomorrow.io delivers the world's most accurate and actionable weather intelligence. Combining next-generation space technology, advanced AI, and proprietary weather modeling, the platform empowers organizations to proactively manage risk, seize opportunity, and improve operational efficiency. Trusted by six of the top ten Fortune 500 companies, Tomorrow.io serves as essential infrastructure for the global economy, enabling industries from aviation and energy to logistics and government to adapt in real time to an increasingly volatile world.

About Pitango

Pitango is Israel's largest and longest standing venture capital fund. We have raised 13 funds to date that amount to $3+ billion in assets, and invested in over 300 companies including Via, AppsFlyer, Finout, DriveNets, AI21 Labs, QuantHealth and Protai. We have overseen 91 exits and IPOs, including Taboola, Riskified, Vertos, and Forescout. Our firm operates through three dedicated funds: Pitango First, Pitango Growth, and Pitango HealthTech.

MEDIA CONTACT

Tomorrow.io

[email protected]

SOURCE Tomorrow.io