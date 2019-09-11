Tomorrow's Technology is Coming to the South Bay

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Race Communications ("Race") has been selected by American Dark Fiber ("ADF") as the exclusive provider for a new gigabit fiber project in partnership with South Bay Cities Council of Governments ("SBCCOG"). The purpose of this project is to integrate and provide high-speed broadband connectivity to the sixteen (16) members cities of the South Bay and the County of Los Angeles that comprise the SBCCOG. A primary benefit of the network will be the delivery of high-speed broadband services allowing for improved regional coordination of local transportation systems. The new fiber-optic network will also allow for scalable upgrades of these systems and create new access points for enhanced Gigabit services demanded by the digital economy.

The regional network will provide the necessary infrastructure to support complex signal synchronization systems while also making capacity available for telecommuting, telemedicine, e-learning as well as several other applications. The network will empower local governments and constituents by providing low-cost access to high-speed services typically reserved for carriers and large corporations.

"To provide basic services and compete in the global digital economy requires access to high-speed internet and cloud-based services. For the SBCCOG and its constituents, we sought an established fiber-based ISP that has extensive Gigabit delivery experience that understands government, residential, and commercial needs. Selecting Race Communications was an easy choice," said David Daigle, CEO of ADF. "Digital literacy mandates that high-speed access is available to all corners of a community. The new and scalable fiber network will improve local transportation systems while directly enhancing emergency management capabilities, educational networks, healthcare systems, and so much more for the residents and businesses in the South Bay."

As the official telecommunications provider, Race will deliver tailored data, voice & video services to local government offices and facilities, including police and fire stations, park offices, schools and libraries, and environmental monitoring stations in participating cities.

"Race is grateful to have been selected as the exclusive provider for this new, robust fiber network," said Raul Alcaraz, President of Race. "Our team at Race has been blessed to have a successful track record of 11 CASF projects and several private-public partnership projects, and we feel confident we can provide reliable, fast and secure broadband services."

About Race Communications

Race Communications is one of California's leading telecommunications and technology companies, offering a full range of communications services and competing in over 25 markets with investments totaling $150M in recent years. Working in partnership with several public and private entities, Race focuses its efforts on building top-tier networks that service small businesses and Fortune 500 companies alike. Our comprehensive network has brought significant improvements to local entities, education, community services, and public safety across the state. For more information about Race Communications, visit: https://race.com

About ADF

With more than 30 years of experience in the telecom industry, American Dark Fiber's executive team has built fiber networks in California since the mid-1990s. ADF builds and operates fiber networks in the public rights of way and interconnects areas of acute demand to critical bandwidth supply nodes. ADF provides these networks to municipalities, data-center operators, enterprise users, anchor institutions and real estate developers.

About SBCCOG

SBCCOG is a joint powers authority of 16 cities and the County of Los Angeles that share the goal of maximizing the quality of life and productivity of the area. Within this structure, cities, towns and the County maintain the qualities and characteristics that make them unique and independent, while also coming together collectively to address issues of common interest for a greater good of the communities – partnership, persuasion, performance, and advocacy.

