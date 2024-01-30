KENNEBUNK, Maine, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tom's of Maine today announces the year two winners of its Incubator program, recognizing five leaders in the areas of sustainable farming, climate change and environmental justice. Continuing its commitment to resource the next generation of underrepresented leaders, the brand distributed $100,000 among these changemakers to help scale their environmental solutions for the greater good.



"Today's young climate leaders need access to funding to address the pressing issue of environmental challenges and pave a way for a more equitable and sustainable future. As a brand with a long history of environmental stewardship, it's incumbent upon us to support and amplify their efforts," said Cristiane Martini, General Manager, Tom's of Maine. "Our Incubator program ensures that climate action is not just a concept discussed at conferences but a tangible reality improving the communities where we live and operate."

TOM’S OF MAINE ANNOUNCES YEAR-TWO MEMBERS OF ITS AWARD-WINNING INCUBATOR PROGRAM

Each Incubator Member has been awarded $20,000 in funding, which will help scale their impactful work and provide them with the necessary resources to bring their innovative solutions to life. In addition to financial support, the winners will gain access to a network of expert mentors, opportunities for collaboration, both in-person and virtually, and significant backing from Tom's of Maine to amplify their message and increase engagement with their environmental initiatives.

Meet the 2024 Tom's of Maine Incubator Members below:

Brittney Portes , Founder of Gardens of Sol based in Montclair, NJ . Brittney uses her business to raise awareness about sustainable agriculture and farming in her local community.

, Founder of Gardens of Sol based in . Brittney uses her business to raise awareness about sustainable agriculture and farming in her local community. Danielle Lee , Content Creator of Battery Girlie based in San Francisco, CA. Danielle uses her platform to help Gen-Z build impactful careers fighting climate change.

, Content Creator of Battery Girlie based in Danielle uses her platform to help Gen-Z build impactful careers fighting climate change. Diamond Spratling , Founder and Executive Director of Girl+Environment based in Atlanta, GA. Diamond created Girl+Environment to empower Black and Brown women to stand up for environmental justice.

, Founder and Executive Director of Girl+Environment based in Diamond created Girl+Environment to empower Black and Brown women to stand up for environmental justice. Jasmine Lamb , Chair of the Sipayik Resilience Committee based in Orono, ME . Jasmine is committed to improving community resilience against climate change and elevating Native American voices in the climate movement.

, Chair of the Sipayik Resilience Committee based in . Jasmine is committed to improving community resilience against climate change and elevating Native American voices in the climate movement. Zanagee Artis , Co-Founder of Zero Hour based in Washington, D.C. Zanagee founded his organization with the goal of elevating the voices of young people of color and people on the front lines of the climate crisis.

The mentors working with these Tom's of Maine Incubator members include:

CJ Goulding , Co-Founder of Boyz N The Wood based in New York, NY . Through facilitated outdoor experiences, Boyz N The Wood teaches Black men new skills, develops accountability models, and connects them to resources for mental health.

, Co-Founder of Boyz N The Wood based in . Through facilitated outdoor experiences, Boyz N The Wood teaches Black men new skills, develops accountability models, and connects them to resources for mental health. Dillon St. Bernard , Founder and Chief Creative Officer at Team DB. Dillon is a cultural strategist and social impact consultant who uses storytelling for change.

, Founder and Chief Creative Officer at Team DB. Dillon is a cultural strategist and social impact consultant who uses storytelling for change. Maya Penn , Founder of Maya's Ideas based in Atlanta, GA. Maya's is passionate about sustainable fashion and her brand focuses on upcycling old clothing and recycled materials.

, Founder of Maya's Ideas based in Maya's is passionate about sustainable fashion and her brand focuses on upcycling old clothing and recycled materials. Nalleli Cobo , Co-Founder of People Not Pozos based in Los Angeles, CA. Nalleli's mission is to secure a safe and healthy environment for the community of South Los Angeles .

, Co-Founder of People Not Pozos based in Nalleli's mission is to secure a safe and healthy environment for the community of . Ziad Ahmed , CEO of JUV Consulting based in New York, NY . Ziad created his Gen-Z consultancy to help clients reach young people.

"Our inaugural Incubator program showcased how underrepresented leaders could be a catalyst for change in the climate moment. This year, we're building on that momentum with a new cohort of leaders to support all of the incredible work these changemakers are doing," said Michelle Waring, Steward for Sustainability and Everyday Good, Tom's of Maine. "The Incubator is one of many initiatives in our pipeline that demonstrates the brand's commitment to Do Good. For Real."

In addition to the Tom's of Maine Incubator, the new 2023 Goodness Report will be released later this year to demonstrate the brand's commitment to the planet, people, and health, intersecting with their mission to create a healthy future for all people.

For more information about the Tom's of Maine Incubator and the second-year winners, please visit https://www.tomsofmaine.com/incubator .

About Tom's of Maine

Tom's of Maine, Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE: CL) company, has been making natural, safe, and effective personal care products for over 50 years. It all began when Tom and Kate Chappell moved to Maine in 1968 looking for a healthier, simpler life for their growing family. And when they couldn't find personal care products that were free from artificial flavors, fragrances, sweeteners, colors and preservatives, they decided to make their own. Tom's of Maine products – including toothpaste, deodorant, mouthwash, bar soap, body wash, dental floss, and toothbrushes – are made from naturally sourced and naturally derived ingredients and never tested on animals. A Certified B Corporation, Tom's of Maine is committed to upholding a purpose-driven business and has a long-standing commitment to supporting nature and healthy families. Tom's of Maine has supported hundreds of nonprofits by giving back 10% of its profits, and employees are encouraged to use 5% of their paid time (12 days) volunteering for causes they are passionate about. All of Tom's products are cruelty-free and most products are vegan, kosher, halal-certified and gluten-free. Visit us online at http://www.tomsofmaine.com/ or at https://www.facebook.com/officialtomsofmaine/ .

SOURCE Tom's of Maine