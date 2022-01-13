Tom's Thumb Nursery Re-opens in January 2022 as Tom's Thumb by Cornelius Nursery

FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cornelius Nursery is excited to announce they will operate the prized Galveston Garden Center on Avenue Q as Tom's Thumb by Cornelius Nursery.

Since 1975, Tom's Thumb Nursery has been family owned and operated making its mark on Galveston Island by offering the very best in plants, garden products, landscaping services and customer care in the area. "We are grateful to our loyal customers, and we are pleased that our legacy of quality and service will continue through Cornelius Nursery," said Peggy Cornelius, owner, Tom's Thumb Nursery.

Cornelius Nursery has been a neighborhood staple in the greater Houston area since 1938.

** Cornelius Nursery is a subsidiary of Calloway's Nursery.

"We are very pleased to expand our business to Galveston. We appreciate the Texas treasure that is Galveston Island and will strive to be the premiere gardening resource to the local community." Our team is dedicated to making gardening fun, easy and successful for customers by offering the best plants and gardening products available, as well as expert advice from the numerous Nursery Professionals in our stores," said Marce Ward, Calloway's Nursery President & C.E.O.

A Grand Opening celebration will be held this spring as Cornelius Nursery looks forward to meeting the wonderful community of Galveston to kick off their first season in their new home. You can expect to see the finest quality shrubs, breathtaking blooms of annual color, perfect pottery for your porch or patio, houseplants for your indoor jungle, patio furniture, private label soils and bird seed and much more!

Calloway's Nursery is a locally founded garden center serving both Dallas-Fort Worth and the Houston area as Cornelius Nursery. They currently have twenty-five locations with plans to open two additional stores in 2022.

9003 Airport Freeway, Suite G350, North Richland Hills, TX 76180

For more information or to shop online, visit Calloways.com

SOURCE Calloway's Nursery, Inc.