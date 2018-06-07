TOMY International Launches KiiPix™: The Affordable, Portable Instant Photo Printer

KiiPix creates vintage-inspired printed photos, transporting treasured images from the digital world into the physical. KiiPix is easy to use, making it a "snap" (pun totally intended!) to capture, print, and share. With no need for batteries, an electric source/outlet or special app, KiiPix creates vintage-inspired printed photos from any smartphone's camera roll. Simply place any smartphone on the KiiPix instant picture printer, and print keepsake photos to share, swap or display. Film sold separately. SRP: $39.99 Age:13 years and up.

"With smartphone usage starting as early as the pre-teen years, and today's core consumers having grown up with phones in hand, capturing everyday moments has never been more prevalent. However, as convenient as it is to snap a pic and share it socially in today's digital age, the art of exchanging physical photos with friends and family or displaying print images has been all but abandoned," states Peter Henseler, President of TOMY International. "KiiPix brings a personal touch to technology. We're proud of the fact that TOMY is known for innovation, and the launch of KiiPix is a testament to our commitment to create exciting products that work well in today's technology-driven world."

During pre-launch testing, consumers around the world have continually identified new uses for KiiPix, ranging from printing photos of their favorite anime characters and celebrities, to capturing special moments at birthday parties, weddings and so much more. KiiPix combines the analog qualities of instant cameras with the digital qualities of smartphones, and its popularity is expected to transcend borders, becoming as much of a hit around the world as it is in Japan.

"When this technology debuted in Japan in 2017, it sold out as soon as it arrived at retail and online outlets. While there continues to be a struggle to keep up with the demand we currently have and are expecting with the expansion of KiiPix into 12 additional countries, TOMY has plans in the works to satisfy the requests from retailers and consumers alike," explained Henseler.

About TOMY International

TOMY International (www.tomy.com) is a leading global designer, producer and marketer of a broad range of innovative, high-quality toys sold to preschoolers, youths and adults under the TOMY® and Ertl® brands as well as products for parents, infants and toddlers marketed under the The First Years®, JJ Cole® Collections and Boon® brands. TOMY International also markets its products under popular licensed properties such as John Deere, Pokémon, Sonic the Hedgehog, Lamaze, Disney Baby properties including Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Princesses, Cars, Fairies and Toy Story, and other well-known licenses. TOMY International's mission is to make the world smile. TOMY International reaches its target consumers through multiple channels of distribution supporting more than 25,000 retail outlets throughout North and South America, Europe and Australia. TOMY International is a wholly owned subsidiary of Japan-based TOMY Company, Ltd. (Tokyo Stock Exchange Code No. 7867). © TOMY.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tomy-international-launches-kiipix-the-affordable-portable-instant-photo-printer-300661687.html

SOURCE TOMY International

Related Links

http://www.tomy.com

