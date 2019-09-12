TOMY Introduces Rizmo, An Interactive Sing-and-Dance Toy That Evolves From Bundle Of Fur To Bundle Of Fun With The Help Of Kids On Earth

Rizmo, whose name comes from "Rhythm Monster," is ready to play immediately out of the box. Over time, as kids interact, cuddle, sing and play with Rizmo, they'll experience its magical evolution – growing and evolving from adorable baby to playful kid and, ultimately, to the fun, music-loving Rizmo. Once Rizmo fully evolves, additional play modes and more advanced interactive features guarantee never-ending play.

"TOMY is globally recognized as a pioneer of innovative and imaginative toys, and this heritage has led to perhaps the most engaging and charming toy ever," explained Pete Henseler, president of TOMY International. "We have identified a unique play pattern that differentiates Rizmo from the competition with the first-ever toy that truly evolves."

Henseler went on to say that Rizmo combines the most popular toy trends – music, virtual pets and interactive plush – into one incredibly robust product.

Full of personality and fun, Rizmo starts out with five play modes, including Rolling Rhythms and Record Songs, where children can sing to Rizmo and it will sing the same song back. Rock-a-Bye Rizmo mode will help put it to sleep. When Rizmo is fully evolved, there are two additional play modes to discover.

"Our team got to see Rizmo early on and it instantly put a smile on our faces," said Laurie Schact, Toy Insider Mom. "On top of it filling a void in the industry, the fact that it evolves means it will keep kids engaged and interacting with it for hours and hours."

Children can choose from three different Rizmo colors including Berry, Aqua and Snow, each of which feature a specific musical style, such as Pop Star, Hip-Hop Star, Rock Star and Electro Star. Kids can select their favorite color Rizmo, but the musical theme they've selected is a surprise until Rizmo is fully evolved.

Rizmo is now available online and at retail stores around the globe. To learn more about Rizmo, visit Rizmo.com.

About TOMY International

TOMY International (www.tomy.com) is a leading global designer, producer and marketer of a broad range of innovative, high-quality toys sold to preschoolers, youths and adults under the TOMY® and Ertl® brands as well as products for parents, infants and toddlers marketed under the The First Years®, JJ Cole® Collections and Boon® brands. TOMY International also markets its products under popular licensed properties such as John Deere, Ricky Zoom, WWE, Sonic the Hedgehog, Nintendo, Sanrio, Thomas the Tank Engine, Lamaze, Disney Baby properties including Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Princesses, Cars, Fairies and Toy Story, and other well-known licenses. TOMY International's mission is to make the world smile. TOMY International reaches its target consumers through multiple channels of distribution supporting more than 25,000 retail outlets throughout North and South America, Europe and Australia. TOMY International is a wholly owned subsidiary of Japan-based TOMY Company, Ltd. (Tokyo Stock Exchange Code No. 7867). © TOMY.

