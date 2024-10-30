Tonaquint Appoints Jim Buie as Chief Executive Officer

Prominent entrepreneurial technology executive takes the reins at Tonaquint to deliver flexible colocation, cloud, and connectivity solutions and industry-leading innovations, addressing enterprise data center needs in emerging markets

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tonaquint , the premier data center provider serving emerging markets, announced today the appointment of Jim Buie as its Chief Executive Officer. Buie brings more than two decades of experience in the digital infrastructure and technology sector having previously held leadership positions at ark data centers (formerly Involta), Flexential (formerly ViaWest), Comcast, and AT&T.

Jim Buie, Chief Executive Officer, Tonaquint

"Jim Buie is an invaluable addition to the Tonaquint executive team. We're confident that his exemplary leadership and expertise will elevate Tonaquint to even greater heights as a premier data center solution provider," said Kanan Joshi, Partner, Co-Head North America and Head of Digital Infrastructure at CVC DIF and Tonaquint board member. "We look forward to a brand new chapter of growth and expansion, continuing to create lasting value for our customers and partners."

As the demand for scalable, efficient, and forward-thinking colocation solutions grows, Tonaquint is doubling down on its commitment to serve the enterprise sector. In a recent statement, Buie emphasized the company's unmatched flexibility in addressing the evolving needs of enterprise businesses with a special focus on delivering cutting-edge innovations, like liquid cooling technology.

"I am honored to step into the role of CEO at Tonaquint," said Buie. "As we move forward, we are taking a modern approach to data center solutions, focusing on cutting-edge technologies, while sustaining our reliability and resiliency, and solving our customers' power, compute, and capacity challenges. We understand the unique complexities and opportunities that enterprises face when it comes to managing their IT infrastructure. Unlike traditional data center models, our design will deliver high-density, energy-efficient infrastructure to support mission-critical applications while also reducing operational costs and carbon footprints. Our clients can count on us to be an adaptable, easy-to-work-with partner who listens to their needs and puts them first. Together, with our client-focused team of technical experts, we are redefining what colocation and cloud can offer in this evolving landscape — when, where, and how the client needs it."

Tonaquint owns and operates data centers and provides cloud services in St. George, Utah, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and Boise, Idaho, with available inventory and expansion capability at all locations.

Buie holds a bachelor's degree in finance and accounting from Florida State University and an MBA from the University of Colorado. His leadership has been acknowledged through prestigious recognitions, including Titan of Industry and Top 100 CEO.

About Tonaquint

Tonaquint is the premier provider of data center solutions for companies in the emerging markets of the United States. The company's mission is to provide its customers with a full suite of best-in-class data center solutions, ranging from colocation to IaaS, DRaaS, and BaaS to emerging solutions such as serverless computing.

Tonaquint was acquired by CVC DIF (formerly DIF Capital Partners), a global infrastructure equity fund manager with over €18.0 billion (US$19.5 billion) of assets under management, in 2022. CVC DIF forms the infrastructure pillar under CVC Capital Partners' ("CVC") multi-strategy private markets platform, with cumulative assets under management of over €190 billion (US$205 billion).

To learn more and get connected, visit tonaquint.com .

SOURCE Tonaquint