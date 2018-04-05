Toney HealthCare Experiences Explosive Growth in Health Plan Interim Staffing Solutions

TAMPA, Fla., April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Toney HealthCare Consulting (THCC), a full spectrum, clinically-oriented consultancy, today announced significant expansion of services and explosive 40% year over year growth in serving health plans who become shorthanded in critical business, clinical leadership and management functions.

Founded in 2008, THCC has grown to over 140 consultants with expertise across the spectrum of health plan functions. Seasoned health plan executives and operators serve in interim roles including:

Toney HealthCare Interim Staffing solutions for health plans

Chief Medical Officer and medical director

Quality Improvement and Compliance specialists

Care management nurse executives

CEO, CFO and other C-suite roles

In addition, THCC now supports health plans serving Commercial, Medicaid, Medicare and dual-eligible populations from coast to coast.

"Toney HealthCare provides exceptional service and expertise," said Kathy Ross, Chief Health and Experience Officer at GEHA, the second largest national health plan serving civilian federal employees, retirees and their families. "With a large national member population, it is paramount we maintain operational continuity at all times. When we recently had an extended need for a national Utilization Management medical director, Toney HealthCare met the need for clinical expertise in a creative, professional manner."

In the past year, THCC engagements have spanned as short as one month to over nine months, enabling health plans to maintain continuity while they recruit for permanent placements. Responsibilities have included: overseeing entire care management operations, providing utilization review services and medical director leadership, improving STAR and HEDIS measures, driving compliance with federal and state regulations, and achieving NCQA accreditation.

"Our team of consultant professionals has extraordinary experience and a deep passion to serve, all to the benefit of our health plan customers and, ultimately, the plans' members," said Sam Toney, M.D., CEO of Toney Healthcare. "We understand the challenges that many health plans experience during times of leadership turnover as well as the need for rapid responses to market/enterprise changes. We are thankful to our customers who have recognized this and contributed to our growth over the last year."

About Toney HealthCare Consulting

Toney HealthCare Consulting (THCC) is a leading, clinically-oriented consulting firm providing services in strategy, compliance, management and clinical operations for healthcare organizations. The team of over 140 consultants includes nationally recognized subject matter experts across the spectrum of the healthcare industry who, through years of hands-on experience, have in-depth understanding of the issues that impact performance and organizational success. Our mission is to enable our clients to realize their fullest potential and attain sustainable success by sharing knowledge, developing leaders and collaborating on the implementation of innovative, enterprise-focused strategies. Headquartered in Tampa, FL, THCC serves clients nationwide. For more information, visit www.toneyhealthcare.com.

Media Contacts:

Mike Miniati

Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing

Toney HealthCare Consulting

813.777.6552

192843@email4pr.com

www.toneyhealthcare.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/toney-healthcare-experiences-explosive-growth-in-health-plan-interim-staffing-solutions-300624678.html

SOURCE Toney HealthCare

Related Links

https://toneyhealthcare.com

