Tonie Howard Joins RKD Group to Serve Local and Regional Nonprofits

DALLAS, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tonie Howard, a veteran nonprofit fundraising executive and agency professional, joins RKD Group as Senior Vice President. RKD Group is a leading fundraising, marketing and data services provider to nonprofit organizations.

Howard brings in decades of experience and leadership to her role of providing multichannel fundraising and marketing services to a growing roster of organizations that market at the local and regional level.

A nationally recognized authority on nonprofit fundraising and marketing, Howard worked with more than 200 American Red Cross clients for seven years at Grizzard/One & All agency before building and leading the agency's animal welfare services group for the past 14 years. Prior to that, she was Assistant Executive Director at the American Red Cross in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, and two other chapters.

"I'm thrilled for the opportunity to be a part of RKD Group," Howard said. "RKD has been a trendsetter in our industry, bringing strategic innovation to their clients and using data to implement digital strategies for maximum impact. I'm excited to be bringing these new tactics to help local and regional nonprofit organizations raise even more revenue in order to help even more."

"I am so excited that Tonie is joining us at RKD Group as we continue to grow our dynamic fundraising team," said Perry Moore, Executive Vice President. "The two of us have worked together previously, and she will be an outstanding asset to us. Tonie is well known and highly regarded in the nonprofit community, and I look forward to her success here at RKD."

About RKD Group

RKD Group is a leading fundraising and marketing services provider to hundreds of nonprofit organizations, including hospitals, social service, disease research, animal welfare, rescue missions, and faith-based charities. RKD Group's multichannel approach leverages technology, advanced data science and award-winning strategic and creative leadership to accelerate net revenue growth, build long-term donor relationships and drive online and offline engagements and donations. With a growing team of professionals, RKD Group creates breakthroughs never thought possible. For additional information go to RKDGroup.com.

