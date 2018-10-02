Tonie Leatherberry Named Chair of The Executive Leadership Council

"After serving on The ELC board for several years and developing programs such as The ELC CEO Academy, I am honored to have the opportunity to continue my service and work with ELC members to expand The ELC's reach and influence," stated Leatherberry. "Given my passion for leadership development and understanding the critical need to help prepare the next generation of black and women of color C-suite executives, I am proud of the work we've done together. I look forward to playing a larger role in helping advance the impact of The ELC and its programs on industry, the marketplace, our communities, and beyond."

Leatherberry succeeds Orlando D. Ashford, President of Holland America Line in Seattle, Wash., who served as ELC board chair in 2017-2018.

For nearly 30 years with Deloitte, Leatherberry has worked with Fortune 100 Manufacturing, Retail and Consumer Business clients and supported key accounts across Strategy, Enterprise Risk, Human Capital and Technology services.

As the Board Relations Leader for the Risk and Financial Advisory practice, she is responsible for marketplace positioning and opportunities through innovation, thought leadership and engagement that can help Corporate Board Directors and senior executives address their needs.

Leatherberry is also the president of the Deloitte Foundation, with a mission to drive initiatives that help develop future talent by accelerating education innovation to meet the pace of business. Programs include undergraduate and graduate student competitions; Ph.D. and professor seminars that offer teaching development and resources; and STEM curriculum for underserved high school youth.

"Through her experience working across Deloitte and with multiple client organizations, Tonie understands what it takes to be an effective leader," remarked Mike Fucci, Chairman of the Board of Deloitte and Chairman of the Deloitte Foundation. "I have no doubt that she will bring these qualities to her role as ELC chair and will continue to develop a strong pipeline of future leaders. Tonie's passion for education at the intersection of diversity and helping others succeed to their full capacity has been a driving force of the Deloitte Foundation's efforts for the past three years. I am so proud of Tonie and I am confident she will excel in this new role."

In addition to her role as chair of The Executive Leadership Council, Leatherberry serves on several advisory boards, including Widener University Board of Trustees, Boston University College of Engineering Advisory Committee, and Boston University Board of Overseers.

"Tonie has been an enthusiastic and engaged member of The ELC since 2009 and has served on The ELC board of directors for several years," said Skip Spriggs, President and CEO of The Executive Leadership Council. "Her fellow board directors recognized and rewarded Tonie for her leadership with this appointment. In addition to continuing her support for The ELC's CEO Academy and our work with the Alliance for Board Diversity, Tonie will lead efforts to increase the visibility and impact of the organization, and its value to our members."

Leatherberry heads the executive committee of The Executive Leadership Council board of directors, which includes former BP executive Crystal E. Ashby, vice chair; Leilani M. Brown of K12 Inc., secretary; and Gregory E. Deavens of Independence Health Group, treasurer. ELC board directors include Chloe Barzey, Julia M. Brown, Billy Dexter, Thomas R. Harvey, Marc A. Howze, Arlene Isaacs-Lowe, Gale V. King, Kenneth B. Robinson, Sharon C. Taylor, Geri P. Thomas, Jeffrey G. Webster and Donna M. Wilson. Ex-officio members of The ELC board are Orlando Ashford, immediate past chair, and Skip Spriggs, President and CEO.

About The Executive Leadership Council:

The Executive Leadership Council, an independent non-profit 501(c)(3) corporation founded in 1986, is the pre-eminent membership organization committed to increasing the number of global black executives in C-Suites, on corporate boards and in global enterprises. Comprising 800 current and former black CEOs, senior executives and board directors at Fortune 1000 and Global 500 companies, and entrepreneurs at top-tier firms, its members work to build an inclusive business leadership pipeline that empowers global black leaders to make impactful contributions to the marketplace and the global communities they serve. For more information, please visit www.elcinfo.com.

About The Deloitte Foundation:

The Deloitte Foundation, founded in 1928, is a not-for-profit organization that supports education in the U.S. through a variety of initiatives that help develop the talent of the future and their influencers and promote excellence in teaching, research and curriculum innovation. The Foundation sponsors an array of national programs relevant to a variety of professional services, benefiting middle/high school students, undergraduates, graduate students and educators. Learn more about the Deloitte Foundation.

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

SOURCE The Executive Leadership Council

Related Links

https://www.elcinfo.com

