TONIES® APPOINTS MARK MCCOLGAN AS GENERAL MANAGER, NORTH AMERICA TO LEAD THE NEXT PHASE OF GROWTH IN ITS LARGEST MARKET

Industry Veteran Joins from Mattel as Christoph Frehsee Moves Into the Global Role of Chief Revenue Officer

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- tonies®, the globally leading interactive audio platform for children, today announced the appointment of Mark McColgan as General Manager, North America. Effective immediately, McColgan leads tonies' largest market, overseeing operations with a focus on continuing the company's rapid growth through retail expansion and partnerships, as well as deeper consumer engagement. He will report to Christoph Frehsee, who since 2020 has built tonies' North American activities from the ground up into a more than $300 million net revenue business. Most recently, in 2025, tonies in North America sustained its growth rate above group average, increasing revenue by 40% year over year, in constant currency. In July 2025, Frehsee assumed the role of Chief Revenue Officer on tonies' Management Board. In his new capacity, he is responsible for tonies' global commercial strategy, enabling growth across all markets and driving international expansion.

Mark McGolgan, General Manager, North America tonies® US

"Mark is a dynamic leader with a proven track record of creating affinity for beloved brands. As we continue to deepen our footprint in North America, Mark's expertise and deep understanding of the market will be instrumental in continuing our high-growth momentum, making the U.S. and Canada a key driver for tonies' global growth," says Christoph Frehsee, CRO of tonies. "I look forward to working with Mark as we scale established and new partnerships in North America and realize our full potential in tonies' most important growth market."

McColgan brings more than two decades of leadership experience in the toy and consumer products industries. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Mattel US, where he led strategy, sales and commercial growth. Having started his career in the industry as a store manager and buyer, he went on to scale major consumer brands and drove profitable growth in competitive markets in positions across the U.S. and U.K. With deep domestic expertise and international perspectives, McColgan contributed, among others, to the success of properties such as Mattel's Hot Wheels, Barbie and Fisher-Price, Disney's Cars, and Universal's Wicked.

"With its unique audio-first approach, tonies has created a category of its own, scaled it, and continues to lead and redefine it. tonies' focus on creating moments that really matter has earned the trust and love of families around the world and inspired me to join: Tonieboxes bring together freedom for engaging play with parents' desire for a safe space that inspires growth," says Mark McColgan, General Manager of tonies, North America. "Building on strong momentum, there is massive, untapped potential in North America, and I'm thrilled to be joining the team to bring the tonies' unique experience to even more families across the country."

"North America is key to our global growth strategy. We have big ambitions, and we are delighted to have Mark join us to lead the next phase of scaling this important market," says Tobias Wann, CEO of tonies. "With his appointment and Christoph Frehsee fully moving into his CRO role, we are elevating our leadership to pursue our ambition of becoming a truly global icon – a brand trusted by families everywhere, with an ecosystem that grows along with kids as they get older."

About tonies

tonies® is the globally leading interactive audio platform for children redefining how children aged 1 to 9+ play, learn and grow independently without screens. Since its founding in Germany in 2014, more than 11.8 million Tonieboxes have been activated and over 156 million Tonies sold worldwide.

On average, children engage with tonies for ~280 minutes per week, making it a trusted everyday companion that brings the joy and magic of interactive audio entertainment and education into family life worldwide.

The intuitive and award-winning system – centered around Toniebox 2 – offers a portfolio of around 1,500 Tonies figurines and two dozen Tonieplay games and more than 3,500 digital titles via mytonies (library and app) – ranging from tonies Originals® to licensed content from around 460 partners including Disney, Warner Bros., NBC Universal, Mattel, Marvel, Paramount, Hasbro, Universal, Sony Music.

tonies is rapidly expanding its platform globally. Besides DACH, central growth regions include tonies' largest market, North America, the United Kingdom and Ireland, France, Australia and New Zealand with Tonieboxes now active in over 100 countries. tonies employs more than 630 people and achieved USD 756 million (EUR 630 million) in group revenue in fiscal year 2025 (+31% YoY) and is listed in the SDAX segment of Frankfurt Stock Exchange (tonies SE).

SOURCE tonies®