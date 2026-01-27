tonies Unveils Lightning Yellow Toniebox 2 Special Edition in Partnership with Pokémon

New lightning yellow Toniebox 2 special edition is inspired by Pikachu and designed in partnership with The Pokémon Company International

The lightning yellow Toniebox 2, as well as four Pokémon Tonies, will be available globally in summer 2026

Launch celebrates partnership in the context of Pokémon's 30th anniversary

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A brand new Toniebox 2 appeared! Today, tonies, the world's leading interactive audio platform for children, unveiled an exciting highlight of the recently announced partnership with The Pokémon Company International: in summer 2026, a lightning yellow special edition Toniebox 2 will launch across all of tonies' global markets, including the US, from summer 2026.

New lightning yellow Toniebox 2

Tobias Wann, CEO of tonies, commented: "Our iconic Toniebox is instantly recognizable by kids – and so is the lightning yellow of Pikachu. To celebrate our partnership with Pokémon, we are thrilled to bring both together. This release is a nod to the creativity and spirit of discovery that define both our brands. With Pokémon's 30th anniversary this year, we found the perfect stage to make this launch even more special."

The special edition Toniebox is inspired by Pikachu, one of Pokémon's most beloved characters. The introduction of the lightning yellow Toniebox is part of the broader partnership between tonies and The Pokémon Company International, which was first announced in December 2025. In addition to the box, four Pokémon Tonies – Pikachu, Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle – will launch in summer 2026, bringing new audio-first Pokémon adventures to families across the US/Canada and beyond.

About tonies

tonies® is the globally leading interactive audio platform for children, redefining how children aged 1 to 9+ play, learn and grow independently without screens. Since its founding in Germany in 2014, more than 10 million Tonieboxes have been activated and over 134 million Tonies sold worldwide.

On average, children engage with tonies for ~280 minutes per week, making it a trusted everyday companion that brings the joy and magic of interactive audio entertainment and education into family life worldwide.

The intuitive and award-winning system – centered around the Toniebox 2 and Tonieplay – offers a portfolio of around 1,500 Tonies figurines and 12 Tonieplay games and more than 3,500 digital titles via mytonies (library and app) – ranging from tonies Originals® to licensed content from around 460 partners including Disney, Warner Bros., NBC Universal, Mattel, Marvel, Paramount, Hasbro, Universal, Sony Music.

tonies is rapidly expanding its platform globally. Besides DACH, central growth regions include tonies' largest market North America, the United Kingdom, France, Australia and New Zealand with Tonieboxes now active in over 100 countries.

tonies employs more than 560 people and achieved €481 million in group revenue in fiscal year 2024 (+33% YoY) and is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (tonies SE).

About Pokémon

The Pokémon Company International, a subsidiary of The Pokémon Company in Japan, manages the property outside of Asia and is responsible for brand management, licensing, marketing, the Pokémon Trading Card Game, the animated TV series, home entertainment, and the official Pokémon website. Pokémon was launched in Japan in 1996 and today is one of the most popular children's entertainment properties in the world. For more information, visit Pokemon.co.uk.

