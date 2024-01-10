TONIES® CELEBRATES ITS ONE MILLIONTH TONIEBOX SOLD IN THE US

Screen-Free Toy Brand Marks Milestone at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) and Unveils Its Newest Tonies Figurines

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tonies®, the original screen-free audio entertainment system for young children, is thrilled to announce the sale of its one millionth Toniebox in the US.* This significant milestone, which coincides with the brand unveiling its latest Tonies figurines at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), is a testament to its growing popularity and success in revolutionizing children's entertainment and education. The brand offers more than 700 Tonies figurines that can be placed on top of the Toniebox for children to enjoy storytelling, interactive play and educational content without screens.

tonies® Unveils Its Newest Tonies Figurines

"Reaching one million Tonieboxes sold in the US is a tremendous accomplishment for us," said Christoph Frehsee, President, tonies® USA. "The Toniebox is a child's first device, long before we should expose them to their own personal screens. It's like a first companion that helps children discover imagination and make sense of a big world of wonder with our magical characters and captivating stories - no screens, just pure joy."

As the children's audio platform marks its one millionth Toniebox player sold, they are also expanding their extensive collection of Tonies figurines with three new companions at CES – the Mindfulness Tonie, the Potty Training Tonie and the Yoga Tonie.

Mindfulness Tonie: Encourages children to unwind while discovering the wonders of the world and teaching them about meditation, mindfulness, relaxation and exploration.

Encourages children to unwind while discovering the wonders of the world and teaching them about meditation, mindfulness, relaxation and exploration. Potty Training Tonie: Teaches essential life lessons while also sharing cool facts, catchy songs and a humorous story about potty training.

Teaches essential life lessons while also sharing cool facts, catchy songs and a humorous story about potty training. Yoga Tonie: Helps children learn about their balance, flexibility and overall well-being, while also teaching them about yoga, mindfulness, confidence and friendship.

"Parents find themselves frequently saying 'no' but the Toniebox and the world of Tonies is where kids get a big 'yes' to endless listening, independent play, recording their own stories, and safely building technological and device management skills," said Frehsee.

Tonies® has gained recognition as an award-winning brand and is loved by parents and celebrities around the world. Its unique concept and exceptional quality have made it a favorite with kids and their families.

With more than 4,800 digital titles through the mytonies library and app, Tonies figurines range from original productions to content from more than 200 licensing partners worldwide including Disney, Warner, Marvel, Paramount, Hasbro, Universal, Sony Music and many more. Tonies® is proud to be the largest Disney audio library for a device-based platform and is available in more than 6,000 retailers including Target, Walmart, Kohl's and Amazon.

Attendees at CES in Las Vegas can visit tonies® at Booth 54826. In celebration of the one millionth Toniebox sold, the brand will be hosting a chance to win a Toniebox Starter Set and three Tonies figurines daily at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

For more information about tonies®, visit us.tonies.com .

Follow tonies® on Instagram ( @tonies.us ) and Facebook ( @tonies.us ).

ABOUT TONIES

tonies® is the world's largest interactive audio platform for children with more than 5.7 million Tonieboxes and 72 million Tonies sold worldwide. The intuitive and award-winning audio system has changed the way young children play and learn independently with its child-safe, wireless, and screen-free approach. Tonieboxes have been activated in over 100 countries and the content portfolio includes more than 770 Tonies figurines. Today, tonies® is the fastest growing toy company in Europe and a rising star in the United States. Among its many achievements, tonies® was named among Fast Company's prestigious World's Most Innovative Companies for 2021, top ranked in Education. For more information, visit us.tonies.com .

* Sold during Q4 2023

SOURCE tonies®