Tonita Webb Named New CEO Of Verity Credit Union

"We are thrilled to have Tonita lead us in our mission," said Zach Gose, Chair of Verity's Board of Directors. "She has a strong vision for harnessing financial tools, data and technology to enhance the lives of underserved members of our community. Her deep connections in the Puget Sound region and a passion for diversity, equity and inclusion will help Verity further promote vibrant communities."

Throughout her career, Webb has been breaking barriers, beginning with her service as a security police officer in the U.S. Air Force at a time when very few women occupied the role. Webb will begin at Verity on April 5; she will be the first woman and the first member of the BIPOC community to lead Verity as CEO.

"I am excited to be a part of Verity's mission; serving the community is my life's passion," said Webb. "I am a true believer in the community's ability to thrive, and I believe the credit union industry's mission is to assist while ensuring equity."

This commitment to community is evident in her work with multiple non-profits, including serving as Board President for the Lupus Foundation of America, Board Secretary for the African American Credit Union Coalition, and as a board member for SouthEast Effective Development (SEED), Pioneer Human Services, and the Capital Projects Oversight and Capital Facilities Advisory Committees for Highline Public Schools.

Webb has an extensive educational background, including a bachelor's degree from Saint Leo University and an MBA from Walden University. She also attended the Advanced Leadership Institute at Harvard Business School, and a three-year CEO Institute put on by the Credit Union Executive Society (CUES). Currently, Webb is a Doctor of Business Administration Candidate at City University of Seattle. She also holds credentials as a Credit Union Development Educator (CUDE), Certified Chief Executive (CCE), Senior Human Resources Manager (SHRM-SCP) and Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR).

About Verity Credit Union

Verity Credit Union is a state-charted $700 million financial cooperative serving members through eight branches located throughout the Seattle area. Membership at Verity is open to anyone who lives, works or worships in the state of Washington. The credit union was first chartered in 1933 as Postal Works Credit Union #8, making it one of the oldest credit unions in Washington state. Verity provides its members with a full suite of financial products and services, including mortgage and investment services. To learn more about Verity, visit veritycu.com.

