Tonkean Intake Orchestration Now Available on SAP® Store

By integrating with SAP Ariba solutions, Tonkean Intake Orchestration delivers a holistic AI-powered intake management solution to ISBN clients.

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tonkean Inc., the provider of AI-powered process orchestration for enterprises, today announced that Tonkean Intake Orchestration is now available on SAP® Store. Tonkean Intake Orchestration integrates with SAP Ariba Catalog, SAP Ariba Buying and Invoicing, and SAP ERP, private cloud edition. It helps internal teams build and orchestrate AI-enhanced guided intake experiences that serve to increase process adoption, maximize efficiency, and increase spend under management in SAP Ariba solutions.

"We look forward to working with SAP to help transform process experience & delivery," Sagi Eliyahu, Tonkean CEO Post this Tonkean Intake Orchestration Available on SAP Store

"Integrating Tonkean with SAP Ariba solutions gives our customers an even more complete and unified set of intake orchestration capabilities," said Sagi Eliyahu, Tonkean co-founder and CEO. "We are proud to have our solution listed on SAP Store and to be a partner in the SAP PartnerEdge® program. We look forward to working with SAP to help customers transform process experience and delivery."

Tonkean Intake Orchestration empowers customers in a number of ways:

Drive greater adoption with a frictionless intake experience. Prioritize the requester experience and improve compliance with intuitive, guided workflows for intake into SAP solutions. Provide transparency and peace of mind for stakeholders with customizable status trackers.

Prioritize the requester experience and improve compliance with intuitive, guided workflows for intake into SAP solutions. Provide transparency and peace of mind for stakeholders with customizable status trackers. Accelerate the intake-to-procure process. Automate the manual tasks that slow processes down, so that procurement can focus on the more strategic work and fulfill its potential as a valued partner to the business.

Automate the manual tasks that slow processes down, so that procurement can focus on the more strategic work and fulfill its potential as a valued partner to the business. Promote proactive procurement engagement. Improve spend influence and mitigate risk by incentivizing stakeholders to involve procurement earlier in the process with a more personalized and responsive experience. Anticipate needs around forthcoming projects (e.g. contract renewals) before they arise.

Improve spend influence and mitigate risk by incentivizing stakeholders to involve procurement earlier in the process with a more personalized and responsive experience. Anticipate needs around forthcoming projects (e.g. contract renewals) before they arise. Harmonize fragmented applications for better decision-making. Draw in data from various integrated applications, including ERP, project management tools, CRM, contract lifecycle management, and more. This consolidated view simplifies oversight, promotes efficient decision-making between stakeholders in procurement, legal, finance, and infosec teams and streamlines workflows, vastly improving user experience.

SAP Store, found at store.sap.com, delivers a simplified and connected digital customer experience for finding, trying, buying and renewing more than 2,300 solutions from SAP and its partners. There, customers can find the SAP solutions and SAP-validated solutions they need to grow their business. And for each purchase made through SAP Store, SAP will plant a tree.

Tonkean is a partner in the SAP PartnerEdge® program. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs – quickly and cost-effectively.

About Tonkean

Tonkean is the first-of-its-kind intake orchestration platform that helps enterprise internal service teams like procurement and legal create process experiences that people actually follow. With Tonkean, you can build processes that are personalized for each requester, and that use AI to automate the intake, triage, and resolution of every request. With a library of preconfigured process templates and a 100% no-code workflow editor, Tonkean is the automation platform of choice for many innovative F500 companies. With full governance controls, enterprises can guarantee compliance while maximizing adoption—all without any change management and no code. Founded in 2015, Tonkean is headquartered in Palo Alto with R&D in Tel Aviv.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

SOURCE Tonkean