Tony Award-Winner Myles Frost, Country Music Artist Lauren Davidson, and South Africa’s Mzansi Youth Choir to Perform at TriNet PeopleForce 2023

DUBLIN, Calif., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of comprehensive human resources solutions for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced the entertainment line-up for TriNet PeopleForce 2023, which includes Tony Award-winning Broadway performer Myles Frost, country-music singer-songwriter Lauren Davidson, and the magical and inspiring Mzansi Youth Choir.

The three-day, award-winning conference, taking place September 12-14, will feature acclaimed leaders from the worlds of business, sports, technology, science, social justice, entertainment, media and more. The event will take place live from The Theater at City Tech in downtown Brooklyn, New York—and virtually from anywhere.

TriNet PeopleForce 2023 will feature performances by the following artists:

  • Myles Frost – Winner of the 2022 Tony Award for Best Leading Actor in a Musical for his performance in MJ The Musical
  • Lauren Davidson – Country Music Association (CMA) Artist & Grammy Recording Academy Member
  • Mzansi Youth Choir – South African Youth Performance Choir, America's Got Talent season 18 finalist

"We are looking forward to incredible performances by these amazing and highly talented artists at PeopleForce this year," said Michael Mendenhall, SVP, CMO and CCO at TriNet. "Not only do they complement our theme and tremendous roster of speakers, but each of these artists is truly inspirational—and it will be an honor to hear them."

Among the previously announced speakers are Michael Phelps, World Champion, 23-time Gold Medalist and founder of the Michael Phelps Foundation; Goldie Hawn, Academy Award-winning actress, and Founder and CEO of MindUP; Ryan Reynolds, Multi-Faceted Entrepreneur, Ashley Judd Global Humanitarian, and Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative reporter Ronan Farrow.

Registration and complete list of speakers can be found at PeopleForce.TriNet.com.

About TriNet
TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service industry-specific HR solutions, providing both professional employer organization (PEO) and human resources information system (HRIS) services. TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation, compliance, payroll, and R&D tax credit services, all enabled by industry-leading technology. TriNet's suite of products also includes services and software-based solutions to help streamline workflows by connecting HR, benefits, employee engagement, payroll and time & attendance. Rooted in more than 30 years of supporting entrepreneurs and adapting to the ever-changing modern workplace, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most—growing their business and enabling their people. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

