Tony Colletti Appointed to the Board of Directors of the Company

VANCOUVER, BC, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - International Battery Metals Ltd. (the "Company") (CSE: IBAT) (FSE: 8RE) announced today that it has appointed Tony Colletti ("Colletti") to the board of directors of the Company. Colletti will bring to the Board a variety of experience and skill in the areas of:

Crisis management

Dispute resolution

Corporate Strategic planning

Public Relations and Governmental affairs

Colletti is the Chief Operating Officer of 3867 Partners, LLC, a private investment firm specialized in the acquisition and turnaround of mid-sized US companies. He also leads Colletti & Associates, a national governmental relations consulting firm. With 30 years' experience designing and implementing public affairs strategies, corporate leadership, and crisis management, Colletti is considered one of the premier government relations experts and business consultants in the US. Tony was a member of the Board of Directors of Advance America, Cash Advance Centers, Inc. (NYSE: AEA) until its sale in 2011 and also served as a Member's representative to the Board of Managers of Sun Times Media Holdings, LLC (parent of the Chicago Sun Times newspaper) until its sale in 2011.



Colletti earned a B.S., summa cum laude, from Bradley University and a J.D., cum laude, from the University of Notre Dame Law School. He is a member of the Illinois and Florida Bar Associations.

Dr. John Burba stated that "Tony brings extensive legal experience to our Board of Directors and we look forward to working with him in building the Company in to a leading, ecologically, ethical, and industry leading lithium extraction company."

