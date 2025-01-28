Tony DiBenedetto, Chairman and CEO of Appspace, to Receive Prestigious 2025 Horatio Alger Award

Horatio Alger Association names 12 outstanding individuals, each of whom has overcome adversity to achieve professional and personal success, to its Member Class of 2025

WASHINGTON, D.C., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans, Inc. , a nonprofit educational organization that honors the achievements of outstanding leaders who have overcome adversity and supports promising young people to pursue their American Dream through higher education and technical scholarships, today announced that Tony DiBenedetto, CEO of Appspace and founder and chair, Think Big for Kids, has been selected for membership in this prestigious organization. Mr. DiBenedetto joins 11 other exceptional corporate, civic and cultural leaders from across the country in receiving 2025 honors. For the last 78 years, the Horatio Alger Award has been annually bestowed upon esteemed individuals who have succeeded despite facing significant challenges, and who have remained committed to higher education and charitable efforts in their communities and beyond.

Mr. DiBenedetto was born in Brooklyn, New York to teenage parents. His father left when he was young and his mother dealt with substance abuse throughout his childhood. Mr. DiBenedetto was primarily raised by his Sicilian-immigrant grandparents who had limited means. Tragically, at age 12, Mr. DiBenedetto's grandmother died, forcing him to become personally and financially self-sufficient. He worked multiple jobs to support himself and lived in many different homes throughout middle school and high school. Despite intense hardships, Mr. DiBenedetto devoted himself to his studies and graduated in the top five percent of his high school class. He worked several jobs to put himself through college, graduating in 1987 from Florida State University with a bachelor's degree in business management information systems.

Mr. DiBenedetto began his career in Arthur Andersen's information technology consulting division, becoming a partner at the young age of 33. Mr. DiBenedetto co-founded Tribridge, a Tampa Bay-based technology company, where he served as CEO until its sale in 2017. Today, as chairman and CEO of Appspace, the leading workplace experience platform, he leads strategic direction and drives the overall vision for the global organization.

"It's an incredible feeling to know that I've come full circle, from a kid who received so much support from the community growing up to being in the position to continue helping young people reach their full potential, regardless of their circumstances," said Mr. DiBenedetto. "I am deeply honored and humbled to accept the Horatio Alger Award, which represents hope and opportunity for young people who have faced incredible challenges. This recognition is not just for me but for everyone proving that resilience and determination can lead to a brighter future. I am committed to working alongside the Association to help the next generation overcome their struggles and achieve their dreams through higher education."

Mr. DiBenedetto is the founder and chair of Think Big for Kids, a national nonprofit with a mission to break the cycle of poverty by providing middle and high school students with career exploration, mentorship, and job readiness and placement to excel in today's workforce. Since its inception in 2016, Think Big for Kids has helped more than 8,000 young people set and achieve their post-high school goals. In 2024, Mr. DiBenedetto made a $1 million endowment to his alma mater, Florida State University's College of Business, to support first-generation college students. He is involved in many community organizations including the Boys & Girls Clubs, United Way Suncoast, Tampa Bay Tech, and Tampa Bay Wave.

"Despite unimaginable challenges in his early years, Tony persevered and worked tirelessly to earn the success that he has achieved," said Chris Sullivan, partner, MVP Holdings and 2007 Horatio Alger Award recipient. "He saw firsthand the impact that education can have, and he now dedicates his resources to eliminate barriers for disadvantaged youth so that they too can achieve brighter futures. Tony is the embodiment of the Horatio Alger mission and we are proud to welcome him as a 2025 Award recipient."

The Horatio Alger Association was established in 1947 and today is dedicated to promoting and ensuring the American Dream for future generations. Through its Members, the Association aims to teach young people about the limitless possibilities available through the American free-enterprise system. Since 1984, the Association has awarded annual need-based scholarships to high school students who have overcome significant obstacles and showcase a commitment to continuing their education and making a unique contribution to society. The scholarships are possible because of the generosity of Association Members, who have collectively provided more than $265 million to 37,000 students over the past 40 years.

Mr. DiBenedetto and the Member Class of 2025 will be formally inducted into the Association during the 78th Horatio Alger Award Induction Ceremonies in Washington, D.C. from April 3-5, 2025. The annual three-day event honors the achievements of both Members and National Scholars, who will have the unique opportunity to meet, interact and exchange stories of perseverance throughout the multi-day celebration.

For more information about Horatio Alger Association and its Member Class of 2025, please visit www.horatioalger.org and follow the organization on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and X.

About Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans:

Founded in 1947, the Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans, Inc. is dedicated to the simple but powerful belief that hard work, honesty and determination can conquer all obstacles. The Association honors the achievements of outstanding leaders who have accomplished remarkable successes in spite of adversity by bestowing upon them the Horatio Alger Award and inducting them as lifetime Members. Horatio Alger Members support promising young people with the resources and confidence needed to overcome adversity in pursuit of their dreams through higher education. Through the generosity of its Members and friends, in 2025, the Association has budgeted to award more than $17.4 million in undergraduate and graduate need-based scholarships to students across the United States and Canada, and continues to provide comprehensive academic, personal, and professional support services to its Scholars. Over the past 40 years, more than $265 million has been awarded in undergraduate, graduate, military veteran and career and technical education scholarships to more than 37,000 deserving students. For more information, please visit www.horatioalger.org .

CONTACT:

McKenna Young

[email protected]

SOURCE Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans, Inc.