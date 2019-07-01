Tony Roma's® Annual #RibFace Campaign Returns this Month

Fans in the U.S. and Canada can stake their claim to win free prizes by posting a photo of themselves with a big, saucy Tony Roma's grin on Instagram and use #RibFace from July 1-31. Each week, several lucky participants will be randomly chosen to receive various bonus prizes. During the last week of the contest, one lucky fan will win a $200 Tony Roma's restaurant gift card.

"This is such a fun and exciting month every year at Tony Roma's," said Chef Bob Gallagher, Senior Vice President of Culinary and Beverage. "Nothing beats seeing your guests smiling from ear-to-ear while covered in sauce from our world-famous Baby Back Ribs. We really look forward to seeing all the creative ways our fans nationwide show off their RibFace."

Tony Roma's fans can participate by following the Tony Roma's Instagram brand page, taking a photo of themselves digging into a rack of delicious Baby Back Ribs at their favorite Tony Roma's restaurant and posting it using the hashtag #RibFace. After posting, participants will receive a free Onion Loaf coupon to be used on their next visit.

For those that want to experience the fun without the fuss, Tony Roma's #RibFace hand fans are available in four options and have photos of mouths already decked out in BBQ sauce, making it easy for fans to sport a #RibFace even if they don't want to get a little saucy. These hand fans are available at participating Tony Roma's USA locations while supplies last.

Visit www.tonyromas.com/ribface for more information and to find the nearest participating Tony Roma's location in the United States or Canada.

ABOUT ROMACORP, INC.

Romacorp, Inc., is the parent company of Tony Roma's restaurants, the world's largest casual dining concept specializing in ribs. Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, Romacorp, Inc. has more than 135 restaurant locations in more than 25 countries and is one of the most globally recognizable names in the industry. The first Tony Roma's restaurant opened 46 years ago in North Miami, Florida. For more information about Romacorp, Inc. and Tony Roma's, visit www.tonyromas.com.

