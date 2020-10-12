Tony Saldanha, former Procter & Gamble executive and digital transformation expert, joins Stardog Advisory Board

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stardog, the leading Enterprise Knowledge Graph platform, today announced that it has added Tony Saldanha, former Procter & Gamble VP of IT, to their newly formed Advisory Board.

During Saldanha's 27-year career at Procter & Gamble, he ran the company's famed multi-billion dollar Global Business Services (GBS) and IT operations division for all business units. While at Procter & Gamble, he led digital transformation projects across the US, Europe, and Asia. He was named on Computerworld's Premier 100 IT Professionals list in 2013.

In 2019, he published the best-seller book Why Digital Transformations Fail, providing a framework for repeatable success. He is currently the CEO of Transformant , a consulting organization that advises over 20 Fortune 100 companies on digital transformation and global business services.

"I'm delighted to be advising Stardog," said Saldanha. "There is a direct linkage between enterprise knowledge and successful digital transformation. Enterprise digital transformations fail 70% of the time and it's fascinating to see just often this can be traced to disconnected data. I'm excited to be partnering with Stardog to address this gap."

Stardog's platform unifies hybrid, varied, and changing data, creating a network of knowledge that can be reused for multiple use cases. The resulting knowledge graph is a key component to data fabrics , a transformational approach to IT architecture.

"Understanding the pitfalls of digital transformation initiatives will ultimately help us serve our prospects and customers better," said Stardog CEO and Founder, Kendall Clark. "Tony's expertise will ensure that we continue to serve our customers at the highest level, delivering not just a technology solution, but successful digital transformation initiatives."

Stardog, the leading Enterprise Knowledge Graph platform, turns data into knowledge to power more effective digital transformations. Industry leaders including BNY Mellon, Bosch, and NASA use Stardog to create a flexible data layer that can support countless applications. With Stardog, customers reduce data preparation timelines by up to 90%. Stardog is a privately held, venture-backed company headquartered in Arlington, VA. For more information, please visit www.stardog.com .

