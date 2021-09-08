Tony the Tiger® and Shaquille O'Neal Surprise Superstar's Career Hometowns With Game-Changing Mission Tiger™ Donations

To take Mission Tiger to a whole new level and help even more kids, Shaq and Tony created Kellogg's Frosted Flakes with Crispy Cinnamon Basketballs, which hit shelves earlier this year. And now, Tony and Shaq are announcing a huge donation to middle schools in need, all thanks to fans nationwide buying boxes of the cereal and supporting Mission Tiger.

Tony and Shaq are surprising the students and coaches at six school districts across Boston, Cleveland, Los Angeles, Miami, Orlando and Phoenix: Boston Public Schools, Cleveland Metropolitan School District, Los Angeles Unified School District, Miami-Dade County Public Schools, Orange County Public Schools and Mesa Public Schools. The Mission Tiger donations will help provide new sports equipment, uniforms and training equipment, and repave sports courts and refurbish playing fields at middle schools in these six districts.

"Last year, as the need for school sports programs grew and shifted to accommodate the unique circumstance of virtual and hybrid learning environments, we doubled down on our commitment to helping more kids get access to sports," said Brant Wheaton, marketing director of Kellogg U.S. ready-to-eat cereal segment. "As the new school year begins, with help from our teammate Shaquille O'Neal, Mission Tiger is here to help ensure games can resume for middle school athletes at these six school districts and across the U.S."

THE DREAM TEAM CONTINUES

This donation is the latest page in Tony and Shaq's playbook as the duo presses forward with Mission Tiger's ambitious goal of helping 1 million middle schoolers gain better access to sports by the end of 2021. As teammates, they first helped middle schoolers in Philadelphia get back on the court in 2020. With Shaq's new cereal, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes with Crispy Cinnamon Basketballs, Tony and Shaq can help even more kids.

"Seeing my face on a box of Kellogg's Frosted Flakes, my all-time favorite cereal, is a dream come true," said O'Neal. "What's even better is that our new cereal will help kids across the country gain better access to sports. Sports teach invaluable skills that will impact these kids for the rest of their lives."

A GAME-CHANGING IMPACT

"Thanks to Mission Tiger and Shaq, we will be able to make much-needed improvements to the sports facilities and equipment at our school," said Seth Daub, principal at Academic Center for Excellence in Orlando, Florida. "This Mission Tiger donation will help the students in our school have better and safer access to sports, and I know the impact will be felt near and far at the other schools receiving Mission Tiger donations to improve their sports facilities."

Since 2019, Mission Tiger has helped more than 760,000 middle schoolers nationwide gain access to sports by refurbishing sports facilities, providing team jerseys, equipment and more.

For more information and to support the mission, visit MissionTiger.com.

About Kellogg's Frosted Flakes® Mission Tiger™

Mission Tiger launched in August 2019 with a $1 million commitment to DonorsChoose , a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting public school educators nationwide. For every Kellogg's Frosted Flakes® box purchased, a $2 donation* is sparked by uploading a receipt to Kellogg's Family Rewards ™ via MissionTiger.com . Thanks to fans coast to coast, students at middle schools nationwide have better access to play sports. If a favorite athletic program has been cut or a local team needs new uniforms, visit MissionTiger.com today to see requests from middle schools seeking funds and join our team. Mission Tiger middle school sports projects are fulfilled by Tony's partner, DonorsChoose.

*Kellogg is donating $2 per purchase to DonorsChoose with Kellogg's Frosted Flakes receipt upload. Minimum donation $500,000; maximum $1,000,000. Go to MissionTiger.com for instructions. Applies to purchases between 8/6/20 and 12/31/21; must upload within 30 days of purchase.

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2020 were approximately $13.8 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods and noodles. As part of our Kellogg's® Better Days purpose platform, we're helping to end hunger and are committed to creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com .

About DonorsChoose

DonorsChoose is the leading way to give to public schools. Since 2000, 4.9 million people and partners have contributed $1.1 billion to support 2 million teacher requests for classroom resources and experiences. As the most trusted crowdfunding platform for teachers, donors, and district administrators alike, DonorsChoose vets each request, ships the funded resources directly to the classroom, and provides thank yous and reporting to donors and school leaders. Charity Navigator and GuideStar have awarded DonorsChoose, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, their highest ratings for transparency and accountability. For more information, visit donorschoose.org .

About Shaquille O'Neal

Shaquille O'Neal is one of the world's most successful athlete-turned-businessman, whose accomplishments both on and off the court have translated into a highly sought-after consumer brand. As an entrepreneur, sports analyst, DJ, restaurateur, and brand ambassador, Shaquille O'Neal's signature "Business of Fun" mantra resonates throughout each of his countless endeavors.

The 15-time basketball All-Star's unprecedented athletic career spanned nearly two decades and earned him countless awards and honors, including Most Valuable Player, Rookie of the Year, four Championships and a First Ballot Hall of Famer.

O'Neal, who has a PhD in Leadership and Education, gives back through a number of annual philanthropic programs including Shaq to School, Shaqsgiving, and Shaq a Claus.

The launch of his Las Vegas eatery Big Chicken has further elevated Shaquille's status as he has positioned himself as a successful restaurateur.

Follow Shaquille O'Neal on Facebook,Twitter andInstagram.

