Too Good To Go and Whole Foods Market Add Seven New Surprise Bag Offerings, Expanding Food-Saving Efforts Nationwide

Shoppers can now find seven new Whole Foods Market Surprise Bag categories in the Too Good To Go app, including: Produce, Seafood, Meat, Dry Goods, Frozen Foods, Refrigerated Foods, and Floral items.

Surprise Bags are available across 530+ Whole Foods Market stores nationally, at roughly 1/3 of the retail price.

The Too Good To Go app helps shoppers save good food at great value, while reducing the environmental impact of food waste.

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Too Good To Go, the social-impact company behind the world's largest marketplace for surplus food, and Whole Foods Market , the world's leading natural and organic foods retailer, today announced the launch of seven new Surprise Bag category offerings. Available at more than 530 stores across the U.S., the nationwide effort is an expansion of their ongoing collaboration, which allows Too Good To Go app users to pick up bundles of the leading grocer's high-quality surplus food, at a fraction of the original price.

Starting today, more than 17 million registered Too Good To Go users nationwide can pick up Whole Foods Market Surprise Bags in new categories including Produce, Seafood, Meat, Dry Goods, Frozen Foods, Refrigerated Foods, and even Floral items. The expansion builds on the success of the existing Bakery and Prepared Foods Surprise Bags, which have already helped shoppers save more than 1.6 million meals from going to waste.

"We believe every effort to reduce food waste is an opportunity to make a difference as part of our purpose to nourish people and the planet," said Caitlin Leibert, Vice President of Sustainability at Whole Foods Market. "Expanding our collaboration with Too Good To Go into even more departments is a simple yet powerful way to bring value to our customers and communities while helping build a more sustainable food future, one meal at a time."

"Whole Foods Market has long been at the forefront of authenticity and sustainability in grocery retail," said Chris MacAulay, Vice President of Operations for Too Good To Go North America. "With this expansion, they are helping keep their portfolio of high quality food in circulation through the Too Good To Go App. It's a powerful example of legacy leadership in action, especially as affordability and sustainability become increasingly central to how Americans shop."

Too Good To Go is just one component of Whole Foods Market's comprehensive strategy to reduce food waste, which is grounded in three pillars: decrease, donate, divert. Whole Foods Market has a legacy in reducing food waste, from upcycling imperfect foods to donating items to food banks and rescue organizations. Its collaboration with Too Good To Go builds on this longstanding work and puts the grocer closer to its goal of cutting food waste in half by 2030.

How to Save a Surprise Bag :

Saving a meal from going to waste is as easy as downloading the free Too Good To Go app from the App Store or Google Play , reserving a Surprise Bag from a nearby Whole Foods Market store, and picking it up at the designated time. Shoppers can now choose from:

Prepared Foods Bag – $9.99 for a $30 value

– Bakery Bag – $6.99 for a $21 value

– Dry Grocery Bag – $6.99 for a $21 value

– Frozen Grocery Bag – $6.99 for a $21 value

– Refrigerated Grocery Bag – $6.99 for a $21 value

– Seafood Bag – $9.99 for a $30 value

– Meat Bag – $9.99 for a $30 value

– Produce Bag – $6.99 for a $21 value

– Floral Bag – $7.99 for a $24 value

For more information, please visit Whole Foods Market and Too Good To Go .

About Too Good To Go

Too Good To Go is a global social impact company that helps food distributors unlock value from surplus food and reduce food waste. Too Good To Go operates the world's largest marketplace for surplus food, with 120 million registered users and 180,000 active partners, across 20 countries in Europe, North America and Asia-Pacific. Since its launch in 2016, Too Good To Go has helped to save over 500 million meals from going to waste. The company partners with some of the industry's biggest players across Grocery Retail, Bakery Cafe, Fast Casual, QSR, Manufacturing and wholesale, including Carrefour, ALDI, Unilever, Starbucks, Whole Foods Market, SPAR and PAUL Group.

SOURCE Too Good To Go