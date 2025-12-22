Tooey Courtemanche, Founder and Chairman of the Board of Procore, to Deliver Keynote Address at Building for Tomorrow Summit

WASHINGTON, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Building for Tomorrow Summit, a national gathering focused on reshaping the resilience, sustainability, and long-term viability of America's built environment, is pleased to announce that Tooey Courtemanche, Founder and Chairman of the Board of Procore Technologies (NYSE: PCOR) will headline the summit's keynote session in a fireside chat with George Guszcza, CEO of the National Institute of Building Sciences (NIBS).

The Building for Tomorrow Summit gathers leaders from both the public and private sectors, including policymakers, infrastructure experts, researchers, and industry innovators, to create a unified approach to improving lifeline-infrastructure resilience and smart capital investment across water, energy, communications, transportation, and built environment systems.

Courtemanche has guided Procore from its early days to become a leading global provider of construction management software, supporting millions of users and transforming how the built environment is planned, constructed, and maintained. His unique perspective at the intersection of technology, construction, and scalable infrastructure innovation makes him an ideal voice to open the Summit's initiative to build resilient, future-proof systems at scale.

"I've seen firsthand how connected technology can accelerate progress and strengthen the infrastructure we depend on most," said Courtemanche. "But driving this mission-critical work forward takes more than technology alone—it requires bringing people together to align policies, building codes, and investment strategies. NIBS is at the forefront of this effort, and I'm excited to join the Building for Tomorrow Summit to help advance the resilient, future-proof infrastructure that will serve our communities for generations to come."

Attendees at the Summit can anticipate Courtemanche's keynote speech on Wednesday, January 28th at 8:30 a.m., which will lay the foundation for two days of strategic sessions, collaborative workshops, and public–private dialogue focused on turning lessons from recent disasters into enduring national infrastructure reform.

About Building for Tomorrow Summit

The Building for Tomorrow Summit uses Southern California's recent wildfire crises as a case study to catalyze national action, offering a forum for federal, state, local agencies, utilities, and private-sector stakeholders to coordinate on policy, code, and investment strategies that strengthen lifeline infrastructure and enable long-term resilience.

About the National Institute of Building Sciences

Created by an act of Congress in 1974 to be the nation's authoritative source of findings and recommendations on the impact and improvement of the built environment for the American people. At the National Institute of Building Sciences (NIBS), we connect research, policy, and practical application to advance innovation in the built environment. Our mission is to create a safer, more resilient, and technologically advanced infrastructure that serves American communities and strengthens our nation's future.

From shaping industry standards to guiding digital transformation, we empower building professionals, policymakers, and owners to make informed decisions that enhance sustainability, efficiency, and resilience. We convene experts across sectors to develop solutions that ensure construction, infrastructure, and disaster preparedness keep pace with evolving challenges.

Building American Innovation isn't just our tagline—it's our commitment. We foster collaboration between government, industry, and academia to drive forward-thinking strategies for resilient communities. Because at NIBS, we don't just build structures, we build solutions.

Complimentary Press Registration

Members of the media are invited to attend the Building for Tomorrow Summit with free complimentary press registration. To request press credentials or for media inquiries, please contact Cheryl Foley at [email protected].

For more information, visit nibs.org or follow @bldgsciences on X , Facebook, and LinkedIn.

SOURCE National Institute of Building Sciences