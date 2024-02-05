Tookitaki Announces Rebranding of its AML Suite to FinCense to reflect the enhanced capabilities of the platform

News provided by

Tookitaki

05 Feb, 2024, 00:00 ET

SINGAPORE, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tookitaki, a trusted leader in the financial crime space, announced the rebranding of its flagship Anti Money Laundering Suite (AMLS) to FinCense. This strategic move is aimed at better representing the enhanced capabilities of its compliance platform, which now seamlessly addresses both fraud and AML risks.

The convergence of fraud and AML challenges has reshaped the compliance landscape, leading financial institutions to seek a unified solution. Currently, operational silos divide anti-fraud and AML teams. As costs continue to soar, a complete solution to manage both is needed.

This is especially critical in cross-border payments, where protection from Financial Crime risk is vital. FinCense bridges the gap between fraud and AML with its FRAML solution.

Mr. Abhishek Chatterjee, Founder and CEO of Tookitaki, emphasised the significance of this rebranding, stating, "Why FinCense? Because it can sense finance aka suspicious patterns. Our transition from AMLS to FinCense signifies more than a name change; it marks a pivotal advancement in compliance solutions available in the market. By merging Fraud and AML prevention into a single, powerful solution, we enable financial institutions to capitalise on the synergy to improve detection rates, reduce operational costs and prevent fraud in real-time."

FinCense fosters collaboration between fraud and AML prevention, with a comprehensive platform adept at handling both domains' complexities.

Recognizing the unique intricacies of cross-border payments and their susceptibility to both Fraud and AML risks, FinCense has been carefully crafted to provide real-time protection for domestic and cross-border payment companies. FinCense is built for scale by processing billions of transactions with high throughput at 200 TPS for real-time fraud prevention. 

About Tookitaki

Tookitaki is a global name in the world of anti-financial crime. Its flagship product FinCense serves the world's leading financial institutions in 11 countries across Asia, Middle East, Africa, and Americas to detect and prevent financial crime. FinCense is the industry's most intelligent fraud prevention platform and provides financial institutions with unparalleled risk coverage for AML and Anti-Fraud programs. At the heart of its innovation is the Anti-Financial Crime Ecosystem (AFC), industry's first community-driven digital repository of global FinCrime patterns. FinCense offers end-to-end compliance, from onboarding to ongoing due diligence. FinCense's modern data engineering stack assures real-time responsiveness and superior technical performance, ensuring higher throughput, security and availability.

Contact: [email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2169721/Tookitaki_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Tookitaki

Also from this source

Unleashing Innovation in Financial Crime Prevention: Morabaha Marina Collaborates with Tookitaki for Cutting-Edge AML Capabilities

Unleashing Innovation in Financial Crime Prevention: Morabaha Marina Collaborates with Tookitaki for Cutting-Edge AML Capabilities

Tookitaki, a global leader in financial crime compliance solutions, is pleased to announce its strategic partnership with Morabaha Marina Financing...
Tookitaki lance la solution Compliance-as-a-Service (CaaS), une solution anti-blanchiment d'argent en libre-service dans l'informatique dématérialisée

Tookitaki lance la solution Compliance-as-a-Service (CaaS), une solution anti-blanchiment d'argent en libre-service dans l'informatique dématérialisée

Tookitaki, leader reconnu dans le domaine de la lutte contre le blanchiment d'argent, a annoncé le lancement de sa solution Compliance-as-a–Service...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.