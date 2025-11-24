ToolGen and GenEditBio Enter Strategic Cross-License Agreement to Accelerate Development of Innovative Genome-Editing Therapeutics

Integrates ToolGen's best-in-class CRISPR-Cas9 platform with GenEditBio's industry-leading lipid nanoparticle (LNP) delivery technology

Pursues a "once-and-done" treatment paradigm for diseases with high unmet medical needs

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ToolGen Inc. (KOSDAQ: 199800), a leading genome editing company based in Korea, announced today that it has entered into a strategic cross-license agreement with GenEditBio Limited ("GenEditBio"), a Hong Kong-headquartered clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in novel deliveries, including lipid nanoparticle (LNP)-based delivery systems. Through this agreement, the companies will jointly advance the development of next-generation in vivo genome-editing therapeutics.

This collaboration brings together two essential and highly complementary technologies—ToolGen's best-in-class CRISPR-Cas9 genome editing platform and GenEditBio's industry-leading LNP delivery system. Together, these platforms enable a transformative approach to genome-editing therapeutics, aiming for a single-administration ("once-and-done") treatment for diseases with significant unmet clinical needs.

The success of in vivo genome editing requires not only high-precision genome editing tools such as CRISPR-Cas9, but also a delivery system that ensures safe and efficient targeting of therapeutic cargo to the desired tissues. This collaboration leverages the respective strengths of both parties to generate strong synergies across the development pathway.

GenEditBio is developing GEB-200, an investigational in vivo genome-editing therapy targeting atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD). The company possesses proprietary LNP and other key delivery technologies optimized for the safe and efficient in vivo delivery of genome-editing agents such as CRISPR-Cas9. GEB-200 is designed to permanently lower plasma levels of lipoprotein(a), or Lp(a), a genetic risk factor affecting approximately 20% of the global population. The program has gained attention as a potential once-and-done alternative to existing chronic therapies in the cardiovascular field.

ToolGen and GenEditBio have been closely collaborating from the early development stages of GEB-200, combining their respective strengths to drive the program forward. The companies recently completed a successful proof-of-concept study in non-human primates (NHPs), which demonstrated effective target gene modulation and a favorable safety profile—marking a key milestone toward IND submission.

Looking ahead, ToolGen and GenEditBio plan to accelerate the regulatory path for GEB-200 by leveraging their integrated platform capabilities and to jointly explore global licensing opportunities under mutually agreed terms.

GenEditBio Co-founder and Chairman Prof. Zongli Zheng commented:

"GenEditBio and ToolGen share the same philosophy that "Together, We Are Stronger" and a common goal of bringing safe and effective genome-editing therapies to patients with unmet medical needs. We are excited to enter this cross-license agreement with ToolGen to accelerate the developments of GEB-200 beyond preclinical stage. The collaboration attests to our high-throughput LNP barcoding system that is highly predictive in clinical translation and ToolGen's advanced CRISPR-Cas9 genome-editing technology."

ToolGen CEO Jong Sang Ryu commented:

"Investor interest in gene-editing therapies targeting cardiovascular diseases is growing rapidly. Eli Lilly's recent acquisition of Verve Therapeutics—whose pipeline includes an Lp(a)-targeted gene-editing program—for $1 billion upfront and up to $300 million in contingent value rights clearly reflects this trend. Through our strategic collaboration with GenEditBio, we aim to deliver a breakthrough in gene-editing treatment by combining ToolGen's CRISPR expertise with GenEditBio's advanced delivery technology, ultimately bringing transformative, once-and-done therapeutic options to patients worldwide."

About ToolGen

ToolGen Inc. is a leading biotechnology company that leverages its foundational patent portfolio for CRISPR-Cas9 to drive research and business development in three core areas: IP Monetization, Therapeutics, and Crop Science. As a pivotal gene-editing technology, CRISPR-Cas9 enables the precise and selective modification of genetic information within cells, making it an extensively applied tool across the life sciences. The strength and value of ToolGen's foundational CRISPR-Cas9 patents are demonstrated by their registration in 10 key jurisdictions, including the United States, Europe, China, Australia, and Japan. Furthermore, the technology's competitive edge has been validated through out-licensing agreements with global industry leaders such as Monsanto and Thermo Fisher Scientific.

About GenEditBio

Established in 2021 and headquartered in Hong Kong, China, GenEditBio is a gene therapy start-up company with an overarching strategic goal of providing potentially curative, once-and-done and programmable in vivo genome editing-based therapeutic solutions (dubbed "DNA surgery") with high safety profile, unmatched precision, and affordable access for genetic diseases with unmet needs. The Company's core areas of focus include novel Cas nuclease discovery and safe and efficient cargo delivery utilizing lipid nanoparticle (LNP) and engineered protein delivery vehicle (PDV). We have research laboratories and supporting offices in Hong Kong, Beijing, and Boston. GenEditBio is financially backed by top-tier life science investors, including Qiming Venture Partners, Fangyuan Capital, Center Biotherapeutics, Lumosa Therapeutics, HKSTP Venture Fund, and others. For more information, please visit www.geneditbio.com.

ToolGen

Investors Contact

[email protected]

GenEditBio

Media Contact

[email protected]

Investors Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE ToolGen