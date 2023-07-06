Tools Market to Reach $153.2 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 5.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

News provided by

Allied Market Research

06 Jul, 2023, 10:01 ET

The growth of the global tools market is driven by a rise in the construction of new buildings, a rise in the number of small-scale industries, and a rise in the trend of home and building renovation

PORTLAND, Ore., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Tools Market by Category (Hand Tools, and Power Tools), Distribution Channel (In-Store, and Online), and End User (DIY, and Industrial & Commercial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2032." According to the report, the global tools industry generated $91.8 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $153.2 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2032.

Download Free Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/107608 

Prime determinants of growth

The tools market is primarily driven by various factors such as a rise in construction activities, a rise in small-scale industries involved in metal fabrication, a growth in demand for furniture and other wooden items, and a rise in DIY culture along with home renovation and improvement trends. However, fluctuations in raw material prices restrict market growth. Moreover, technological advancements in power tools present new opportunities in the coming years.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2023–2032

Base Year

2022

Market Size in 2022

$91.8 billion

Market Size in 2032

$153.1 billion

CAGR

5.2 %

No. of Pages in Report

253

Segments Covered

Category, Distribution Channel, End User, and Region.

Drivers

Rise in the number of new buildings

Rise in the number of small-scale industries

Rise in trend of home and building renovation

Opportunities

Technological advancements in power tools

Restraints

Fluctuation in raw material prices

COVID-19 Scenario

  • The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global tools market, owing to the temporary closure of tools manufacturing firms during the lockdown.
  • Not only the production but also the sale of tools was hampered due to the closure of end users such as construction sites, and industrial firms, especially in the initial period of the pandemic.

Buy This Research Report (253 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures):

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/266541e4790af7599fd8f1e3afcb06f1 

The power tools segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on category, the power tools segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global tools market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Power tools are driven by external power sources such as electricity or compressed air, which enable an operator to give more output at a higher efficiency. On the other hand, the hand tools segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2032, owing to its lower price, making it a primary choice for DIY individuals.

The in-store segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on the distribution channel, the in-store segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global tools market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Items purchased from a physical store can be properly inspected before buying; thus, customers can easily ensure the appropriate quality of the hand and power tools. In addition to this, the lead time from placing the order for tools and receiving them is effectively zero; thereby driving the growth of in-store segment. However, the online segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.9% from 2023 to 2032. This is attributed to the availability of a large variety of tools along with a high volume of inventory. In addition, demand for large consignments can also be placed, which is not possible to buy from an offline store with a limited inventory.

The industrial & commercial segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on end user, the industrial & commercial segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to more than two-thirds of the global tools market revenue, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is attributed to the growing demand for tools from tool furniture industries, metal fabrication industries, the construction sector, and repair and renovation, among others. However, the DIY segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 5.9% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the increasing cost of repairs and maintenance of home fixtures such as pipes, sinks, doors, electric points, and others. Furthermore, repairing own home brings a sense of attachment to the home, which is also a major emotional attribute driving the DIY culture.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the global tools market revenue. North America is witnessing a rapid rise in construction activities in the major cities. In addition, rise in home renovation activities, along with rise in DIY culture, are boosting the tools market growth in the region. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.1% from 2023 to 2032, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. This is attributable to rapid economic growth, and population growth, in countries such as China, India, Vietnam, and Indonesia, which eventually is expected to drive demand in the construction sector.

Enquire Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/107608 

Leading Market Players: -

  • Makita Corporation
  • Armstrong tools Inc.
  • Snap-on Incorporated
  • Koki Holdings Co. Ltd.
  • Hilti Corporation
  • Falcon Garden Tools
  • Bully Tools
  • Husqvarna Group
  • Robert Bosch GmbH
  • Stanley Black and Decker Inc

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global tools market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, expansion, acquisition, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Trending Reports in Tools Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

Electric power tools market is projected to reach $124.4 billion by 2031

Metalworking Tool Holder Market is expected to reach $1,193.1 million by 2030

Woodworking Tools Market is projected to reach $13.30 billion by 2031

Metal Cutting Tool Market is projected to reach $97.9 billion by 2031

Power Tool Gears Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Hand and Power Tools Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Metal Forming Machine Tools Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Power Tools Accessories Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact Us:

David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1(855)550-5975
[email protected] 
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/construction-and-manufacturing 

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/3950895/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research

Also from this source

E-commerce Buy now Pay Later Market to Reach $57.8 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 30.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Banking BYOD Security Market to Reach $63,305.28 Million, Globally, by 2032 at 22.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.