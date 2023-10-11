Tooth Whitening Kit Market size to increase by USD 84.6 million between 2022 to 2027| An increase in the adoption of LED technology in oral care products drives market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tooth Whitening Kit Market size is projected to grow by USD 84.6 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.93% during the forecast period. Growing awareness among consumers about the importance of dental aesthetics and oral hygiene is notably driving the tooth whitening kit market. However, factors such as side effects of tooth whitening kits may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Application (Home use and Commercial), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. Download the free sample report here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Tooth Whitening Kit Market 2023-2027

Tooth Whitening Kit Market 2023 – 2027: Key Segment Analysis

The home use segment is estimated for substantial market share growth during the forecast period. This growth is primarily attributed to the increasing consumer demand for achieving brighter, whiter smiles and the convenient accessibility of tooth-whitening kits through over-the-counter (OTC) channels. Furthermore, key industry players like Colgate and SmileDirectClub have further bolstered their market presence by introducing innovative new products.

Tooth Whitening Kit Market 2023 – 2027: Geographical Market Analysis

North America is projected to account for a significant 39% of global tooth whitening kit market growth. Notably, the United States and Canada are estimated to be revenue generators within the North American tooth whitening kits market. This growth can be attributed to the rising healthcare expenditures and the expansion of dental services with an increasing number of dentists and dental facilities in the region.

Tooth Whitening Kit Market 2023 – 2027: Market Dynamics

Driver – An increase in the adoption of LED technology in oral care products is the key factor driving the growth of the market.

Trends – Growing tooth whitening kit product launches by players is a significant trend in the market.

Challenges - Concern regarding unregulated teeth whitening products is a challenge that affects the growth of the market.

Tooth Whitening Kit Market 2023 – 2027: Company Insights

The tooth whitening kit market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including:

Active Wow

AuraGlow

Bright White Smiles

CCA Industries Inc.

Colgate Palmolive Co.

Creightons Plc

Dabur India Ltd.

Empressly Beauty Products Pvt. Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

GLO Science

GoSmile LLC

Perrigo Co. Plc

SmileDirectClub Inc.

Spicta Consumer Pvt. Ltd.

Spotlight Oral Care Ltd.

Starlite Smile

Supersmile

Ultradent Products Inc.

Unilever PLC

Universal Corp. Ltd.

Ivismile LLC

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

