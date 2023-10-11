Tooth Whitening Kit Market size to increase by USD 84.6 million between 2022 to 2027| An increase in the adoption of LED technology in oral care products drives market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tooth Whitening Kit Market size is projected to grow by USD 84.6 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.93% during the forecast period. Growing awareness among consumers about the importance of dental aesthetics and oral hygiene is notably driving the tooth whitening kit market. However, factors such as side effects of tooth whitening kits may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Application (Home use and Commercial), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. Download the free sample report here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Tooth Whitening Kit Market 2023-2027
Tooth Whitening Kit Market 2023 – 2027: Key Segment Analysis

The home use segment is estimated for substantial market share growth during the forecast period. This growth is primarily attributed to the increasing consumer demand for achieving brighter, whiter smiles and the convenient accessibility of tooth-whitening kits through over-the-counter (OTC) channels. Furthermore, key industry players like Colgate and SmileDirectClub have further bolstered their market presence by introducing innovative new products.

Tooth Whitening Kit Market 2023 – 2027: Geographical Market Analysis

North America is projected to account for a significant 39% of global tooth whitening kit market growth. Notably, the United States and Canada are estimated to be revenue generators within the North American tooth whitening kits market. This growth can be attributed to the rising healthcare expenditures and the expansion of dental services with an increasing number of dentists and dental facilities in the region.

Tooth Whitening Kit Market 2023 – 2027: Market Dynamics

Driver – An increase in the adoption of LED technology in oral care products is the key factor driving the growth of the market.

Trends – Growing tooth whitening kit product launches by players is a significant trend in the market.

Challenges - Concern regarding unregulated teeth whitening products is a challenge that affects the growth of the market.

Tooth Whitening Kit Market 2023 – 2027: Company Insights 
The tooth whitening kit market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including:

  • Active Wow
  • AuraGlow
  • Bright White Smiles
  • CCA Industries Inc.
  • Colgate Palmolive Co.
  • Creightons Plc
  • Dabur India Ltd.
  • Empressly Beauty Products Pvt. Ltd.
  • GlaxoSmithKline Plc
  • GLO Science
  • GoSmile LLC
  • Perrigo Co. Plc
  • SmileDirectClub Inc.
  • Spicta Consumer Pvt. Ltd.
  • Spotlight Oral Care Ltd.
  • Starlite Smile
  • Supersmile
  • Ultradent Products Inc.
  • Unilever PLC
  • Universal Corp. Ltd.
  • Ivismile LLC

TOC:

  1. Executive Summary
  2. Market Landscape
  3. Market Sizing
  4. Historic Market Sizes
  5. Five Forces Analysis
  6. Market Segmentation by Application
  7. Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
  8. Market Segmentation by Geography
  9. Customer Landscape
  10. Geographic Landscape
  11. Drivers, Challenges, & Trends
  12. Company Landscape
  13. Company Analysis
  14. Appendix

