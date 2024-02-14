Toothio is Bringing its Innovative Dental Staffing Solution to Florida

Toothio's Expansion to Orlando Addresses Sweeping Shifts in the Dental Labor Market, Empowering Professionals and Practices in Florida

PHOENIX, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Toothio, the on-demand dental staffing platform connecting qualified professionals with dental practices, today announced its expansion to Orlando, Florida. 

Toothio's strategic decision to expand into Orlando was driven by the city's growing population and the increase in demand for dental professionals. By expanding its solution into Orlando, Toothio aims to bridge the gap between short-staffed dental offices seeking skilled professionals and dental professionals seeking flexible career opportunities.

"Every dental practice in the United States today intimately understands the challenges of staffing their office. Toothio solves this problem by connecting credentialed, friendly dental hygienists, assistants, and receptionists with offices that rely on these important workers," said Ian Prendergast, co-founder and CEO of Toothio. "Dental professionals now prioritize flexible work and same day pay, but existing solutions have failed to keep up. Our focus is on revitalizing the dental ecosystem through innovation, and we are excited about offering a modern, convenient, and seamless staffing solution to Orlando."

Since its founding, Toothio has facilitated tens of thousands of completed shifts with a 97% fill rate, more than doubled revenue, and expanded to Phoenix, Denver, Las Vegas, Dallas, and Austin.

About Toothio:
Founded in 2021, Toothio's mission is to alleviate the staffing challenges faced by dentists by providing on-demand access to hygienists and assistants. Toothio's staffing platform enables dental practices to quickly increase office production and better support their patients. Toothio offers dental professionals freedom and flexibility, making it the class-leading labor option for those in the dental industry. For more information about Toothio, visit toothio.com.

