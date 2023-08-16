Toothio Raises $4M Led By Craft Ventures to Revolutionize Dental Staffing

First-of-its-kind Solution Addresses Sweeping Shifts in Dental Labor Market, Empowering Professionals and Practices Across the US; Appoints Industry Veteran as Chief Commercial Officer

PHOENIX, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Toothio , the on-demand dental staffing platform connecting qualified professionals with practices, today announced a $4 million seed round led by Craft Ventures with participation from Burst Capital, Moving Capital, Revere Partners, and Rho Capital Partners. This investment follows an initial backing from AZ Crown, founders of Insight Enterprises (Nasdaq: NSIT). The capital infusion will be used to accelerate Toothio's growth by enhancing its technology, expanding into key US markets, increasing its network of dental professionals, and adding to its sales team.

To advance its growth plans, Toothio has appointed Keith Clements as Chief Commercial Officer, a seasoned executive with a proven track record of scaling the country's largest dental companies. Clements spearheaded sales at Young Innovations, successfully developing its Dental Service Organizations (DSO) business and playing a key role in the integration of multiple acquisitions. Before that, Clements served as VP of Sales at Dentsply Sirona (Nasdaq: XRAY), leading the company's US consumable business, strategic account group, and dealer-based business during his decade-long tenure.

"Every dental practice in the US today intimately understands the challenges of staffing the office. Toothio solves this problem by connecting credentialed, friendly dental hygienists, assistants, and receptionists with offices that rely on these important workers," said Jeff Fluhr, co-founder and partner at Craft Ventures. "The result is a win-win solution not only for the workers who gain tremendous flexibility in working when and where they want, but also for the dental practices that are appropriately staffed to meet their patients' needs."

"We are committed to addressing the challenges facing the dental industry, and this investment accelerates our progress," said Ian Prendergast, co-founder and CEO of Toothio. "Dental professionals now prioritize flexible work, the post-pandemic labor market is experiencing unprecedented shortages, and there is a growing demand for dental services. However, existing solutions have failed to keep up. Our focus is on revitalizing the dental ecosystem through innovation, and we are excited about the next phase of growth as we bring a modern, convenient, and seamless staffing solution to a wider audience."

Since its founding, Toothio has facilitated thousands of completed shifts with a 97% fill rate, more than doubled revenue, and expanded to Phoenix, Denver, Dallas, and Austin. By the end of 2023, the company plans to serve additional US markets, increasing access to thousands of practices, professionals, and DSOs.

Toothio is actively hiring for sales and partnership roles. For more information about joining Toothio and its team of marketplace leaders hailing from Amazon, Uber, and Qwik, contact [email protected] .



Founded in 2021, Toothio's mission is to alleviate the staffing challenges faced by dentists by providing on-demand access to hygienists and assistants. Toothio's staffing platform enables dental practices to quickly increase office production and better support their patients. Toothio offers dental professionals freedom and flexibility, making it the class-leading labor option for those in the dental industry. For more information about Toothio, visit toothio.com.

