Top 1% Mortgage Originator Chris Planto Returns to Rate from CrossCountry Mortgage

Brings elite production record, client-first mindset, and passion for Rate's collaborative sales culture

CHICAGO, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rate, a leading fintech company, today announced that Chris Planto, one of the nation's top-producing mortgage originators, has rejoined the company as Vice President of Mortgage Lending in the Houston market. Recognized among the top 1% of originators nationally by Scotsman Guide, Planto returns to Rate from CrossCountry Mortgage, where he most recently served as a senior loan officer.

"We are absolutely thrilled to welcome back Chris Planto to our Rate family," said Todd Heaton, EVP, Western U.S. Divisional Manager at Rate. "Chris is not only one of the best originators in the country, he's also genuinely kind and a great person to be around. We're proud to have him back where he belongs."

Planto was previously with Rate from 2019 to 2022, during which he earned Chairman's Circle honors and built a reputation for exceptional client service, mentorship, and results. His return underscores Rate's unique culture of collaboration, coaching, and cutting-edge technology — qualities Planto says continue to set the company apart in the mortgage industry.

"There's nothing like the culture at Rate," said Planto. "It's a place where top producers share ideas, learn from each other, and have the technology and support to deliver the best possible experience for clients. I've also seen the incredible talent that's joined Rate recently and the growth happening in the Houston market — it's an exciting time to be back and part of this team. It feels like coming home."

"We're building something truly special here in Houston, and Chris's return is a reflection of that momentum," said Chris Kelso, SVP-Regional Manager, Houston at Rate. "He brings deep market knowledge, a relentless drive to help clients succeed, and the kind of leadership that inspires everyone around him. Having someone of his caliber back on our team is a huge win for the Houston market and for Rate as a whole."

About Rate

