Top 10 Information and Communication Technologies in ICT Based on Innovation Index, 2018

The proliferation of digital technologies has remained substantial over the past two decades. With intelligence' being seen as the next evolution post digitization, disruptive technology innovations in the ICT space are being developed around the world and have deeply permeated various applications and markets.

The research service delves deeper into information and communication technologies from various technology and market attractiveness metrics such as innovation landscape, patent, funding, market potential, applications impact, regional adoption and disruptive potential.

Technologies covered in this report include: Deep Learning, Blockchain, 5G, Cognitive Security, Haptic Reality, Conversational Computing, Small Data, Hyperimaging Analytics, XaaS (Everything-as-a-Service) and Edge Intelligence.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

1.1 TechVision - Top 50 Technologies for 2018 - Selection Methodology

1.2 Top 10 Technologies In ICT Based on Innovation Index

1.3 Technology Trends Driving Innovation in ICT



2. 5G

2.1 Network Slicing Ability and Faster Mode of Secure Transactions as Key Adoption Drivers

2.2 Radio Access and Modulation Forms as Key Focus Areas for Most Companies

2.3 Operators to Play a Vital Role in Driving Business Efficiencies Across Industry Sectors

2.4 Telco Community Slowly Becoming More Proactive in Negotiating 5G Standards



3. Hyperimaging Analytics

3.1 HIA Provides the Ability to See Beyond the Broader Domain of Visible Light

3.2 Increasing Focus on Developing Low-cost and Accurate HIA systems

3.3 Military Surveillance and Healthcare Sectors are Witnessing Widespread Adoption



4. Blockchain

4.1 Blockchain Likely to Dominate the Future of Trade

4.2 China Poised to become the Innovation Hub by 2022

4.3 Banking and Finance Sector as the Early Adopter of the Technology

4.4 Start-ups Harnessing the Power of Blockchain



5. Cognitive Security

5.1 Presence of Technology Leaders and Well Funded Startups Driving Adoption in North America

5.2 Integration of Cognitive Technologies Helps New Security Providers to Compete Closely with Established Companies

5.3 Next Generation Solutions Likely to Reduce the Tasks of Security Analyst Across Sectors



6. Conversational Computing

6.1 Ability to Tackle Challenges Associated with Multilingualism Drives Adoption

6.2 Rush of Interest from Investors in Creation of Chatbot Tools and Services

6.3 Future Innovations Aimed Toward Sophisticating the Ways Humans Interact with the Machines



7. Deep Learning

7.1 Deep Learning Algorithms Facilitating Faster Learning for Computers and More Accurate Problem-solving Capabilities

7.2 Research Initiatives to Result in Exponential Rise of Patents in the Next 5 Years

7.3 Healthcare Sector to have Major Impact with Respect to Handling Critical Patient Data

7.4 Emerging Start-ups Focusing on Developing Neural Network Architecture



8. Edge Intelligence

8.1 Rapid Increase in IoT Devices and Need for Bandwidth Support Drives the Adoption of Edge Computing

8.2 Innovations in Edge Computing Solutions Brings Bandwidth Intensive and Latency Sensitive Applications Closer to the Data Source

8.3 Edge Computing has the Capability to Turn Large Volume of Data into Insightful and Intelligent Actions at the Edge



9. Haptic Reality

9.1 Demand for a More Immersive Experience, Availability of Faster Networks, and Greater Usage Convenience Driving Adoption

9.2 Startups Introducing Touch for Reality Technology of the Future

9.3 Video Gaming, Training Simulation and Retail Are among the First Application Areas of Haptic Reality Technology



10. Small Data

10.1 Uncover the Tiny Clues With Small Data

10.2 Small Data is Becoming a Standard Solution from Every Analytics Company to Analyze Business at Granular Level

10.3 Developers are Targeting Towards BFS, Retail and Manufacturing Space as These are the Early Adopters of Data Analytics



11. Everything as-a-service (XaaS)

11.1 Pay-as-you-go Model is Enabling Enterprises to Drive Innovation and Growth

11.2 North America Remains the Powerhouse of Innovation

11.3 Government Support is the key Element for Promoting XaaS Related IP Enforcement

