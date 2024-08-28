Top 10 Reasons to Join Industry Leaders at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference This Fall

CHICAGO, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference , the premier cannabis investment and branding event in North America, is returning to Chicago on October 8-9, 2024. Here are the top 10 reasons why you don't want to miss this event at the Marriott Magnificent Mile:

Engage with Industry Titans



Meet and learn from industry leaders like George Archos (Verano), Ross Gerber (Gerber Kawasaki Wealth and Investment Management), Charlie Bachtell (Cresco Labs), and Jim Belushi (Belushi's Farm) as they share their insights on the evolving cannabis landscape.



Navigate the Legal Landscape



Understand the implications of cannabis rescheduling and potential legalization with insights from legal experts like Claire Wells Hanson ( Clark Hill Law ) and David Feuerstein (Feuerstein Kulick LLP).



Network with the Best



Rub shoulders with over 2,000 attendees, including more than 200 investors, and make connections that could propel your business to the next level.



Get Ahead of Market Trends



Discover emerging trends in cannabis cultivation, marketing, and sales from experts like Emily Fisher (Leafwell), Steve Riparip (Tact Firm LLC), and Beau Whitney (Whitney Economics).



Secure Strategic Partnerships



Whether you're looking for investment, partnerships, or simply advice, this is the place to meet key players, including Sundie Seefried (Safe Harbor Financial) and Anthony Coniglio (NewLake Capital Partners).



Uncover Exclusive Opportunities for Women and Minority-Owned Businesses



Benzinga, in partnership with Women Grow, is committed to broadening financial opportunities for women and minority-owned businesses, offering unparalleled exposure and waived sponsorship fees.



Deep Dive into Cannabis Financing



Learn from financial gurus like Nick Richards (Greenspoon Marder LLP), Scott Greiper (Viridian Capital Advisors), and William Muecke (Artemis Growth Partners) about the future of cannabis financing.



Gain Invaluable Legal Insights



Stay informed on the latest legal developments affecting the cannabis industry with sessions from leading legal experts like Sahar Ayinehsazian (Vicente LLP) and Bryna Dahlin ( Benesch Law ).



Explore the Future of Cannabis Technology



Hear from tech innovators like Kyle Sherman (Flowhub) and Jordan Ascanio (CLS Holdings USA Inc.) about how technology is transforming the cannabis industry.



Be Part of the Conversation



Join discussions with influential voices such as Rep. David Joyce (14th District of Ohio ), Dr. Chanda Macias (Women Grow), and Darren Lampert (GrowGeneration) to help shape the future of cannabis policy and business.

Register Now

Don't miss your chance to be part of the cannabis industry's most anticipated event. Secure your spot at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago by visiting bzcannabis.com .

About Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is North America's leading cannabis-focused gathering, attracting the industry's top executives, investors, and thought leaders. The event offers an unmatched platform for networking, deal-making, and gaining insights into the future of the cannabis industry.

For more information, please visit bzcannabis.com .

